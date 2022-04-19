DepEd says mandatory on-site work is ‘complying with gov’t order’

Teachers of the Makati Elementary School are all occupied and glued on various equipment as they teach their students through the online blended learning program during the first day of classes on Monday, October 5, 2020.

This comes after teachers urged the DepEd to recall its order for mandatory onsite work, stressing that the policy defeats the purpose of remote teaching

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Education (DepEd) on Tuesday, April 19, said that it was just complying with the government order when it mandated all teachers whether doing remote teaching or not to physically report to schools that are under Alert Level 1.

At a press briefing on Tuesday, Education Secretary Leonor Briones said that the on-site work for teachers is a “requirement of the IATF (COVID-19 task force) for regions and sites where the classification is already under Alert Level 1 and 2.”

Education Undersecretary Diosdado San Antonio, who is in charge for curriculum and instruction, said that school managements have been addressing issues on internet connectivity for teachers doing online teaching.

“Ang polisiya naman po talaga ay ang official station ng ating mga guro ay paraalan. Nauunawaan po natin na may mga internet connectivity issues pero ito ay sa pagkaunawa ko po ay ginagawan na ito ng paraan ng mga paaralan,” San Antonio said.

(The policy is that the official work station of our teachers is in school. We understand that there have been internet connectivity issues but schools have been addressing that.)

The DepEd’s statements comes after teachers urged the agency to recall its order for mandatory onsite work, stressing that the policy defeats the purpose of remote teaching. They pointed out the many schools don’t have stable internet connection for them to do their job.

“We call on the DepEd to halt the implementation of DM 29, Series of 2022 and start the consultation in the field. We are not against physical reporting, in fact gusto na natin ng [we also want] face-to-face classes. But a 100% physical reporting for modular and online tasks simply defeats logic,” Teachers’ Dignity Coalition chairperson Benjo Basas said. (READ: DepEd urged to recall order on onsite work for teachers)

Metro Manila and a number of areas in the country were placed under Alert Level 1 until April 30.

Under Alert Level 1 or what the government considers as the “new normal,” establishments and public transportation are allowed to be fully operational. There are also no restrictions on the movement of people from different age groups, though this is subject to specific rules that may vary among local government units. (READ: LIST: Metro Manila, other areas stay under Alert Level 1 until April 15)

Latest data from the DepEd showed that there are 13,692 public and private schools holding limited face-to-face classes. This is less than a quarter of some 60,000 basic education schools in the country. – Rappler.com