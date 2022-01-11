6 detainees killed in Caloocan City Jail riot

AFTERMATH. Personnel of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology inside the Caloocan City Jail after a riot broke out on January 10, 2022.

Caloocan City Jail remains on heightened alert, says Bureau of Jail Management and Penology spokesperson Xavier Solda

MANILA, Philippines – At least six detainees were killed after a riot broke out in Caloocan City Jail, said Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) spokesperson Xavier Solda on Tuesday, January 11.

Aside from killed persons deprived of liberty (PDLs), at least 33 were also injured in the incident. Solda said the bureau is already reaching out to the families of the victims.

According to Solda, the jail facility will remain under heightened alert.

“Nananatiling naka-heightened alert ang Caloocan City Jail matapos ang nangyaring riot kahapon na nagsimula lamang sa pikunan ng dalawang PDL hanggang lumaki na ito at naging away na sa pagitan ng dalawang malaking grupo,” Solda said in a statement on Tuesday. (Caloocan City Jail remains on heightened alert after a riot broke out yesterday, which started in a small fight between two PDLs, then later between two big groups.)

Solda added that the jail superintendent of Caloocan City Jail was also relieved from his position.

“Nakatakda namang pumalit ngayong tanghali bilang officer-in-charge ng pasilidad si Jail Superintendent Lloyd Gonzaga matapos alisin sa pwesto si Jail Superintendent Neil Subibi dahil sa command responsibility,” the BJMP spokesperson said. (Jail Superintendent Lloyd Gonzaga is slated to replace Jail Superintendent Neil Subibi as officer-in-charge, after Subibi was relieved due to command responsibility.)

The BJMP spokesperson said that the bureau also conducted “greyhound operations” last night to check for remaining illegal items in the facilities. The BJMP also suspended any activities in the city jail while the investigation is ongoing.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said they will also investigate the incident.

“The PNP will also look at the presence of various opposing gangs inside the jail facility that may have started the riot because those who died belong to different groups,” said PNP chief Police General Dionardo Carlos.

In August 2021, two PDLs and a jail guard were killed inside Marikina City Jail after a hostage-taking incident. A month later, another two detainees were killed in a shooting incident inside Oriental Mindoro Provincial Jail. – Rappler.com