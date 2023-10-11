2 Filipinos dead in Israel-Hamas war

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DESTRUCTION. A member of Israel's security walks past a police station which was the site of a battle following a mass infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in Sderot, southern Israel, October 8, 2023.

(1st UPDATE) The Philippine government earlier said 6 Filipinos were unaccounted for days after conflict broke in southern Israel and Gaza

MANILA, Philippines – Two Filipinos have been killed so far in the war between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo said on Wednesday, October 11.

“The Philippines condemns the killing of two Filipino nationals and all other acts of terrorism and violence as a result of Hamas’ actions against Israel,” said Manalo in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

No other details were made available by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) as of posting.

“The Philippines is ready to work with other countries towards a long-lasting resolution to the conflict, in accordance with pertinent UN Security Council Resolutions and the general principles of international law,” said Manalo.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed sadness over the news.

“My heart is heavy upon hearing confirmation of the deaths of two Filipinos in Israel. The Philippines condemns these killings and stands firmly against the ongoing terror and violence,” Marcos said in a statement.

The DFA earlier said six Filipinos remained unaccounted for after four days of violence in Gaza and southern Israel. Manalo said the Philippines would “continue to provide all possible assistance to distressed Filipinos nationals in Israel and Palestine.”

There are at least 30,000 Filipinos in Israel and over 100 in the Gaza Strip. The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) had advised Filipinos in Israel to stay put in the meantime. This is in line with instructions from the Israeli Homefront Command, and that repatriation or transport is not advisable at the moment.– Rappler.com