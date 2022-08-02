In Philippines, rumors swirl over US Speaker Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan 

TOP OFFICIAL. In this file photo, US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds her weekly news conference with reporters, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., August 6, 2021.

As questions hover over whether US Speaker Nancy Pelosi could take off for Taiwan from Clark in Pampanga, the Department of Foreign Affairs says it is monitoring developments on the US official’s trip

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine government on Tuesday, August 2, urged the United States and China to continue dialogue as US Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to visit Taiwan this week, drawing the prospect of increased tensions between the two powers.

Pelosi, who is currently leading a congressional delegation to the Indo-Pacific region, planned to make stops in Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan for high-level meetings. A recent statement from her office made no mention of Taiwan, but reports from the US indicated that officials from the Biden administration expected Pelosi to include a stop in the self-governing island.

The Financial Times had also reported that Pelosi planned to meet Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen on Wednesday, August 2, citing three people “familiar with the situation.”

While the US official will make no visit to the Philippines, many eyes in Manila are nonetheless on the trip, with rumors swirling over the possibility that Pelosi may head to Taiwan by passing through Clark in Pampanga. The Philippines has an international airport in the area, as well as an airbase that US military has access to under a defense deal.

Pressed for comment, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said it was “closely monitoring developments” related to Pelosi’s visit.

“The Philippines is closely monitoring developments in this regard. It is important for the US and China to ensure continuing communication to avoid any miscalculation and further escalation of tensions,” the DFA said.

“We trust that China and the United States will be responsible actors in the region,” it added in a statement.

Pelosi’s Asia tour comes as China warned that her visit to Taiwan could provoke “serious consequences.” China’s foreign ministry likewise earlier quoted Chinese President Xi Jinping warning the US against playing with fire in a call with President Joe Biden.

Should Pelosi’s visit push through, she would be the most senior US official to visit the island in 25 years since then-US speaker Newt Gingrich in 1997. As Xi earlier vowed to unify Taiwan with China, Beijing considers visits to the island by US officials as an offense to that claim.

Concerns over raised tensions between the US and China in Taiwan reverberate in the Philippines, which shares a sea border with Taiwan off the north of Luzon. – Rappler.com