DIAGRAM: Who are the cops being questioned in P6.7-B shabu mess?

Know the cops being questioned by lawmakers who are investigating a drug raid

MANILA, Philippines – The illegal drug trade issue once again hounds the Philippine National Police (PNP) after Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos alleged that police officers attempted to cover up the arrest of a cop during a drug raid.

DILG chief Abalos alleged there is a “massive attempt” to cover up former police master sergeant Rodolfo Mayo, who was arrested in 2022 in connection with a drug den that had one ton of suspected shabu. Mayo was an intelligence officer of the PNP’s Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG), the police unit tasked to lead the anti-drug campaign of the government.

Abalos’ revelation led to investigations by both the Senate and the House of Representatives. It also led to the relief of some police officers tagged in the mess.

Below is the diagram of cops who have been summoned and grilled in the ongoing probe:

Illustration by Nico Villarete/ Rappler.com

– Rappler.com