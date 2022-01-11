Interior chief Año, vice chair of IATF, gets COVID-19 for third time

DILG CHIEF. Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Au00f1o gives an update to President Rodrigo Duterte during a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members in Malacau00f1ang Palace on January 6, 2022.

'I will continue to work while isolating,' says Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, who is asymptomatic

MANILA, Philippines – Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo Año on Tuesday, January 10, confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19 for the third time.

Año, 60, is vice chair of the government’s coronavirus task force, the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, or IATF.

“After several of my close contacts had tested positive, last night I also received a positive COVID-19 RT-PCR test result,” said Año.

According to the interior chief, he is asymptomatic.

“Thankfully, I remain asymptomatic as of now. I will continue to work while isolating. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated and boostered as soon as possible, and to continue following health protocols,” Año added.

The first time Año tested positive for COVID-19 was in March 2020, at the start of the pandemic. Five months after his first infection, Año contracted the coronavirus again in August 2020.

On the same day that Año tested positive for the third time, the Philippines tallied 33,169 new COVID-19 cases, the highest since the pandemic started. In Metro Manila, the spike of COVID-19 infections is an “indication of massive and uncontrolled community transmission” of the Omicron variant, said infectious diseases specialist Dr. Rontgene Solante. – Rappler.com