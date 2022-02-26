DLSU names College of Law after Tañada, Diokno

'The patriotism of these two Lasallians was at its pinnacle in the struggle against the dictatorship and repression from the 1970s to the 1980s,' DLSU says

MANILA, Philippines – The De La Salle University (DLSU) on Saturday, February 26, announced its College of Law is now named after patriots and lawyers Lorenzo “Ka Tanny” Tañada and Jose “Ka Pepe” Diokno.

Now the Tañada-Diokno College of Law, the university said the naming was held Saturday and was commemorated by a virtual marker. The ceremony was also part of Diokno’s 100th birth anniversary celebration.

“The patriotism of these two Lasallians was at its pinnacle in the struggle against the dictatorship and repression from the 1970s to the 1980s,” DLSU said.

“Ka Pepe was one of the many individuals thrown in jail by President Marcos in 1972. Ka Tanny was his lawyer. They were both active in the parliament of the streets, asserted national sovereignty, and defended the most vulnerable,” it added.

DLSU said Tañada finished top of his high school class at the then-De La Salle College. Diokno, meanwhile, completed his high school and commerce degree as summa cum laude in the De La Salle College.

Tañada was a solicitor general while Diokno was a justice secretary. Both were opposition senators during Martial Law. They were part of the founding members of the Free Legal Assistance Group (FLAG).

Human rights lawyer Chel Diokno, the youngest son of Pepe Diokno, was the founding dean of the DLSU law school. He is the current chairman of FLAG and is running for the Senate for the second time. – Aika Rey/Rappler.com