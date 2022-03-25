DOH looking into revising format of vaccination cards to include booster shot

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire says experts are looking into practices done abroad so the country could adopt it

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) said on Friday, March 25, that it was looking into revising the format of COVID-19 vaccination cards to include booster shot.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that the government is studying the vaccination card being issued in the United States and looking into how the Philippines could adopt it. She mentioned this as there have been calls to redefine the meaning of “fully vaccinated” to include the booster dose.

“Isa ‘yan sa pinag-uusapan natin, ng DOH with our experts, but of course according to our experts they were saying na mukhang hindi talaga appropriate. Naghanap po tayo ng mga ebidensya at mga practices na ginagawa sa ibang bansa, especially among credible institutions abroad,” she said.

(This is one of the discussions of the DOH and our experts, but of course, according to our experts they were saying that this is inappropriate. We looked into the evidence and practices being done in other countries, especially among credible institutions abroad.)

The health spokesperson said that even the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not redefine its meaning of “fully vaccinated.”

“Kaya doon po sa cards nila meron silang ‘fully vaccinated’ na first and second dose at inilalagay rin po updated or up-to-date ang kanilang bakuna kapag nakareceive na sila ng booster shot,” Vergeire said.

(That’s why in their vaccination cards, they have this ‘fully vaccinated’ for the first and second dose and they’re putting updated or up-to-date their vaccination if they already received their booster shot.)

A booster is an additional dose of a vaccine given after the protection mounted by initial doses starts to wane. Especially among the elderly and high-risk population, boosters can help preserve the health system by reinforcing protection against severe COVID-19 outcomes.

The DOH said that some 44 million individuals are already qualified for booster shot. As of March 16, some 64.8 million individuals have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. So far, only 11.7 million individuals have received their booster shot. – Rappler.com