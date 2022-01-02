DOH: Firecracker-related injuries rise to 153

NEW YEAR. Quezon City ushered in the New Year with a 10-minute grand fireworks display at the Quezon Memorial Circle on January 1, 2022.

Metro Manila has the most number of cases of firecracker injuries, as of January 2

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) reported on Sunday, January 2, an additional 63 firecracker-related injuries, bringing total cases to 153.

“These were 32% higher compared to 2020 (116 cases) and 61% lower than the five-year average (392 cases) during the same time period,” the DOH said.

The DOH said that all cases were injuries due to fireworks. Meanwhile, there were no cases involving fireworks ingestion, stray bullets, or death reported.

Below is the breakdown of firecracker-related injuries per region, topped by Metro Manila with 60 cases.

It was the second time for the world to welcome the new year against the backdrop of a pandemic. In the Philippines, the deadly coronavirus has infected over 2.8 million and has killed over 50,000 people.

The DOH urged the public not to be complacent amidst the growing cases of COVID-19 from increased mobility during the holidays. – Rappler.com