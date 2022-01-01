Fireworks-related injuries in PH lower by 11% – DOH

LIMITED. The Philippines limit the use of firecrackers and pyrotechnics during the New Year celebration.

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday, January 1, reported 11% decrease in firework-related injuries as the nation welcomed 2022.

“Filipinos enjoyed a safer and healthier New Year celebration for 2022 with 85 cases of injuries related to fireworks compared to 96 reported cases during the 2021 New Year celebration, which is 11% lower,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said in a statement.

The DOH said that most of the cases reported came from Metro Manila (36%), followed by Western Visayas (15%), and Ilocos Region (13%).

“Minors and young adults between 11 to 30 years old were injured the most,” the DOH said. Despite prohibition, Boga, 5-Star, and Piccolo still caused a significant number of cases, the DOH added.

The DOH said that more than half of the firework-related cases (58%) occurred at home while 45% happened in the streets.

It was the second time for the world to welcome the New Year against the backdrop of a pandemic. In the Philippines, the deadly coronavirus has infected over 2.8 million and has killed over 50,000 people.

The country also ended 2021 with two-month high COVID-19 infections at 2,961, as it faces the threat of highly Omicron variant, which is sweeping across the globe and driving fresh surge in cases in several countries.

The DOH urged the public not to be complacent amidst the growing cases of COVID-19 from increased mobility during the holidays. “We need to remember to get vaccinated and boosted, ensure good air ventilation, wear face masks, maintain physical distancing, and practice hand hygiene at all times,” the DOH said. – Rappler.com