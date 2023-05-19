DOJ to file case vs Bantag for ‘coercing’ Palawan prison guard in 2020 shooting incident

FORMER BUCOR CHIEF. Then-suspended Bureau of Corrections director general Gerald Bantag shows up at the Department of Justice with his counsel, lawyer Rocky Balisong, to attend the continuation of the preliminary investigation into the killing of broadcaster Percival 'Percy Lapid' Mabasa, on December 5, 2022.

Meanwhile, the DOJ says the other complaints, which include grave threats, physical injuries, slander, obstruction of justice, and alleged violation of the Anti-Torture Act, will not push through due to insufficiency of evidence

MANILA, Philippines – Department of Justice (DOJ) prosecutors indicted former Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) director general Gerald Bantag and former BuCor spokesperson Gabriel Chaclag for allegedly coercing a prison guard to deny that a shooting incident happened in a Palawan prison facility.

The DOJ said on Friday, May 19, that Bantag and Chaclag had been indicted of the alleged crime of grave coercion under Article 286 of the Revised Penal Code through a resolution dated May 11. Other respondents were as follows:

BuCor superintendent Ricardo Zulueta

Victor Erick Pascua

Bayani Allaga

Rose Marie Casion

Jayferson Bon-As

Joel Arnold

Kanoy Lattot

Ave Akilit

Edgar Angeles Jr.

Michael Marzan

The criminal charge against Bantag and others will be filed with the Muntinlupa City Metropolitan Trial Court. The case stemmed from a complaint filed by Lazaro Rafols Jr., Jer Sahid Mojado, Eddie Jimenez Jr., Richie Canja, Roy Gacasa, and Asher Labrador – all prison guards assigned to the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

The complainants said that based on Bantag’s orders, they were tasked to report to the New Bilibid Prison on March 2, 2020. The discussion focused on the alleged shooting incident inside the Iwahig facility that happened the day before, on March 1, 2020, between the complainants and Bantag’s personnel assigned to the Palawan facility at the time.

The DOJ said that based on the evidence, Bantag and Chaclag “unlawfully coerced, through violence, threats, and intimidation, complainant Canja into signing a document stating that there was no shooting incident at the IPPF on 1 March 2020 involving BuCor personnel.”

Canja, one of the prison guards, was also allegedly forced to desist from filing a criminal complaint against Bantag’s personnel, the DOJ explained.

Meanwhile, the other complaints against Bantag and the others, which include grave threats, physical injuries, slander, obstruction of justice, and alleged violation of the Anti-Torture Act, will not push through.

“This office finds no probable cause to indict respondents for these crimes in view of insufficiency of

evidence presented by complainants,” the justice department said.

Aside from this case, Bantag also faces a number of allegations, including a charge for his alleged involvement in the killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid in 2022. – Rappler.com