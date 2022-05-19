DOJ indicts 3 PDEA agents, 4 cops over Quezon City misencounter

MISENCOUNTER. Witnesses are held at the crime scene at the fastfood parking area for further investigation in the misencounter between members of PDEA and QCPD on Wednesday evening, February 24, 2021, that resulted to two dead and three wounded.

The justice department indicts 3 PDEA agents for homicide over the death of a cop during the February 2021 incident

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Justice (DOJ) has indicted three agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and four Philippine National Police personnel in relation to a misencounter between their units in Quezon City on February 24, 2021.

In a DOJ resolution dated May 2, 2022, PDEA agents Khee Maricar Rodas, Jeffrey Baguidudol, and Jelou Satiniaman were indicted for homicide over the death of Police Corporal Eric Elvin Garado.

The justice department also indicted four cops for direct assault following the injuries sustained by PDEA agents during the incident. They are:

Police Corporal Paul Christian Gandeza for direct assault over the injuries suffered by PDEA agent Raymart Bayote

Police Lieutenant Honey Besas for direct assault over the injuries suffered by PDEA agent Prince Bernard Gallego

Police Major Sandie Caparroso for two counts of direct assault over the injuries suffered by PDEA agent Brenson Sulang and Allan Capiral

Police Senior Master Sergeant Melvin Merida for direct assault over the injuries suffered by PDEA agent Allan Capiral

On February 24, 2021, a gunfight broke out between the Quezon City Police District’s Special Operations Unit and PDEA’s Special Enforcement Service along Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon City. The incident, which both group called a “misencounter,” saw the death of two cops, a PDEA agent, and an informant.

The DOJ dismissed the homicide complaint filed against PDEA agent Romeo Asuncion over the death of Police Corporal Lauro de Guzman. The DOJ said the firearm and caliber used were never identified.

“Also, none of the evidence bullets or the spent cartridges found at the area (Zone E) matches agent Asuncion’s firearm,” the DOJ said.

The justice department also dismissed the case filed against Police Corporal Alvin Borja over the death of PDEA agent Rankin Gano.

“The medico-legal report and ballistics examination by the NBI-FILD failed to identify the fatal shot at agent Gano. There is also no record showing that Police Corporal Borja was the only one who actually shot at Gano,” the DOJ added.

The DOJ dimissed other complaints filed by the NBI against PNP and PDEA personnel in relation to the incident, due to insufficiency of evidence. The NBI, which investigated the incident, filed the complaints in September 2021, or four months after the incident.

A few months after the incident, the PNP and PDEA signed unified guidelines on the conduct of anti-drug operations to avoid a repeat of the misencounter. The guidelines also seek to improve the coordination between the two agencies leading the government’s drug war. – Rappler.com