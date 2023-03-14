DOJ to charge Bantag, others over Percy Lapid’s death

SUSPENDED. Suspended BuCor chief Gerald Bantag shows up at the Department of Justice with his counsel, lawyer Rocky Balisong, to attend the continuation of the preliminary investigation into the killing of broadcaster Percival 'Percy Lapid' Mabasa, on December 5, 2022.

(1st UPDATE) Prosecutors also indict several individuals over the death of Jun Villamor, the alleged middleman who contacted people to kill Lapid

MANILA, Philippines – Department of Justice (DOJ) prosecutors moved to indict suspended Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director General Gerald Bantag and others over the killing of broadcaster Percival “Percy Lapid” Mabasa.

In the DOJ resolution, the prosecutors said they found probable cause to indict the following over Lapid’s murder:

Gerald Bantag and BuCor superintendent Ricardo Zulueta as principals by inducement

Joel Escorial (alleged gunman), Israel and Edmon Dimaculangan, and alias Orly as principals by direct participation

Persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) Denver Mayores, Alvin Labra, Aldrin Galicia, Alfie Peñaredonda, and Christopher Bacoto as principals by indispensable cooperation

Prosecutors also indicted several individuals over the death of Jun Villamor, the alleged middleman who contacted people to kill Lapid. The respondents are:

Bantag, Zulueta, and PDLs Alvin Labra and Aldrin Galicia as principals by inducement

PDLs Mario Alvarez, Joseph Georfo, Christian Ramac, Ricky Salgado, Ronnie dela Cruz, and Joel Reyes as principals by direct participation

As of Tuesday noon, the DOJ had yet to announce whether the charges had been filed with the courts.

The quasi-recidivism complaint was dismissed by the prosecutors, however. Quasi-recidivism happens when a person commits another crime after having been convicted by final judgment over another crime.

The panel of prosecutors who signed the resolution included Assistant State Prosecutor Eric Opriasa, Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Charlie Guhit, Deputy State Prosecutor Olivia Laroza-Torrevillas, Senior Assistant City Prosecutor Lincoln Asencion, and Deputy City Prosecutor Christopher Garvida.

Senior Deputy State Prosecutor Richard Anthony Fadullon also signed the resolution. It was approved by Prosecutor General Benedicto Malcontento.

Lapid was gunned down by motorcycle-riding assailants in Las Piñas City on October 3, 2022. He is the second journalist to be killed under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

His death once again revealed the flaws in the country’s prison system as BuCor officials and PDLs were implicated in the case.

What happened before

Shortly after Lapid was killed, self-confessed gunman Escorial surrendered and tagged the Dimaculangan brothers and “Orly” in the killing. However, just a day after Escorial’s surrender, Villamor, the alleged middleman, died inside the New Bilibid Prison.

According to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) autopsy, Villamor died with “no apparent sign of external physical injury.” However, in the second autopsy done by forensic pathologist Dr. Raquel Fortun, it was revealed that Villamor died after he was suffocated with a plastic bag.

Weeks after Lapid and Villamor death, authorities filed two separate criminal complaints against Bantag and others. They said among the motives for Lapid’s killing were the continued exposés of Lapid in his show, Lapid Fire. In the case of Villamor, “it was the attempt to cover up the murder of Percy Lapid.”

Bantag was also relieved from his post and replaced by former military chief Gregorio Catapang Jr. After days of silence, Bantag retaliated against authorities and even called on Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla to resign.

Bantag faces various complaints, among them, for alleged torture of BuCor personnel and PDLs in some prison facilities, as well as plunder and graft complaints. – Rappler.com