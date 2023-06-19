DOJ offers P3-million reward for capture of Bantag, Zulueta

FORMER CHIEF. File photo of former Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City taken on July 31, 2020.

There are pending arrest warrants against the two former Bureau of Corrections officials over the death of broadcaster Percy Lapid and Jun Villamor, the alleged middleman in Lapid's killing

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Justice (DOJ) is offering rewards totaling P3 million for people who can help in capturing former Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) chief Gerald Bantag and former BuCor superintendent Ricardo Zulueta, who both face criminal charges over Percy Lapid’s killing.

On Monday afternoon, June 19, the justice department released the wanted poster stating that a P2-million reward and a P1-million reward would be given to those who could give information about the whereabouts of Bantag and Zulueta, respectively. The DOJ also publicized the two’s last known address.

LOOK: The DOJ issues a wanted poster vs ex-BuCor chief Gerald Bantag and Ricardo Zulueta, who both face criminal charges.



The DOJ will give P2M reward to those who can give info about Bantag, while P1M for Zulueta. @rapplerdotcom



📸DOJ pic.twitter.com/7lcUr4DEvc — Jairo Bolledo (@jairojourno) June 19, 2023

In an interview with reporters, DOJ Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla reiterated that Bantag had not surrendered yet. When asked about the intelligence the authorities have about the two BuCor officials, Remulla said they want to widen the information they have.

“We want the law enforcement people to be more aggressive in helping the DOJ take hold of the suspects in the killing of Percy Lapid, in the criminal conspiracy that led to the killing of Percy Lapid,” the DOJ chief said.

“We get tips from many of our sources, but it’s better that we open it to the public to get hold of Mr. Bantag and Zulueta. It has to be a controlled mechanism for reward money like this, and the NBI (National Bureau of Investigation) is in the best position to do this,” Remulla added.

The DOJ chief also noted that the two BuCor officials are still in the country, particularly in Luzon.

The announcement of the reward money comes two months since Muntinlupa and Las Piñas courts issued arrest warrants against Bantag and Zulueta. On April 27, a hold departure order was also issued against them to prevent them from leaving the country.

Play Video

Last April, the Philippine National Police also said Bantag was considered to be in hiding and a fugitive from the law.

Lapid, a vocal critic of former president Rodrigo Duterte and incumbent President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., was gunned down in Las Piñas City in October 2022. Shortly, Joel Escorial, the self-confessed gunman in the alleged crime, surrendered to authorities and implicated his companions who allegedly took part in the killing – including persons deprived of liberty (PDL).

Among the PDLs tagged was Jun Villamor, believed to be the middleman between the alleged mastermind and the alleged killers. Villamor died while inside the New Bilibid Prison.

Both Bantag and Zulueta are now being implicated in Lapid’s and Villamor’s killings. – Rappler.com