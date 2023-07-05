After criticism from SC, DOJ to probe prosecution’s role in botched drug case

In a decision recently made public, the High Court berates the police, prosecutors, and even a Valenzuela lower court, over a botched drug case that led to the acquittal of suspects

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Justice (DOJ) said it will probe the role of prosecutors in the botched 20-year-old drug case recently decided by the Supreme Court (SC).

“The decision was received by the office today. We will thoroughly study the decision and we will probe kung ano’ng nangyari doon sa ano [case] dahil it is incumbent sa prosecutor na i-appeal ‘yong gano’ng irregularity,” DOJ spokesperson Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano said in a press conference on Tuesday, July 4.

“So, kung may makita siyang mali doon sa decision, especially na ang trabaho po ng prosecutor ay i-convict doon sa tamang penalty, kung ang na-rule ng judge ay mas mababa doon sa inexpect nya o dun sa tama, then he is expected to appeal the decision,” Clavano said, adding that they are awaiting the side of the prosecutor who handled the case.

(The decision was received by the office today. We will thoroughly study the decision and we will probe what happened in the case because it is incumbent on the prosecutor to appeal that kind of irregularity. If he/she spots an error in the decision, given that a prosecutor’s job is seek a conviction with the right penalty, and if the judge ruled with a lower penalty, the prosecutor is expected to appeal the decision.)

In a decision made public on July 3, the High Court berated the police, prosecutors, and even a Valenzuela lower court, over a botched drug case that led to the acquittal of suspects.

Among the points raised by the SC was the error in the penalty given by Valenzuela City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 171 against one of the accused – a mere sentence of up to 14 years and eight months and a fine amounting to P300,000. Section 11 of Republic Act 9165 (RA 9165) or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 imposes far stiffer penalties: life imprisonment to death, and a fine ranging from P500,000 to P10 million in cases involving methamphetamine or shabu weighing 50 grams or more.

During Tuesday’s briefing, Clavano also mentioned the DOJ’s Department Circular (DC) 20, which requires prosecutors to provide guidance to law enforcers on operations, including buy-bust and entrapments. The order also compels prosecutors to provide consultation on the proper collection and preservation of evidence.

Aside from overseeing correction facilities and the immigration system, the DOJ also handles the country’s prosecution service.

“But now, with DC 20, where prosecutors and the police officers and the NBI agents are made to work hand in hand from the very get-go, from the scene of the crime, then we will see an improvement in the handling of evidence so that acquittals like this will no longer happen,” Clavano said.

What’s behind SC’s decision?

Promulgated on February 21, and penned by Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, the SC’s decision said “it is truly regrettable” that it must acquit Robert Uy and his co-accused Willie Gan. Uy, Gan, and four others had been charged with violation RA 9165.

The original case against Uy and his companions stemmed from operations conducted by law enforcers in 2003. The anti-drug operation led to the discovery of at least 9,384.7 grams of shabu, illegal possession of 119.080 kilograms of shabu, and another 111.2 kg of chloromethamphetamine hydrochloride seized in a Valenzuela warehouse.

In its ruling, the High Court noted that the police and prosecutors “must exercise more prudence” with their compliance with section 21 of RA 9165 – which contains the discussion on custody and disposition of dangerous drugs. The SC even said the case revealed “the law enforcement agents’ complete ignorance of the requirements of Sec. 21 of RA No. 9165.”

The SC said the prosecution also failed to present photographs of the seized items. The Court, in addition, noted that due to the failure of law enforcement agents to comply with the mandatory requirements under RA 9165, Uy must be acquitted. – Rappler.com