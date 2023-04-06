Dolomite beach closed during the Holy Week holidays

Families troop to the Manila Baywalk Dolomite Beach along Roxas Boulevard during its opening on June 12, 2022, as part of the country's celebration of Independence Day. Rappler

The beach will be reopened on Black Saturday and Easter Sunday from 6 am to 6 pm

MANILA, Philippines – Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) announced last April 5, 2023 that the controversial Manila Baywalk Dolomite Beach will be closed on April 6 (Maundy Thursday) and April 7 (Good Friday).

“Please be informed that the Manila Baywalk Dolomite Beach will be closed on Holy Thursday and on Good Friday in observance of Holy Week,” the Facebook post read. It will be reopened on Black Saturday and Easter Sunday from 6 am to 6 pm.

The beach has received its fair share of controversy since its opening in 2020. The government had claimed the construction of the artificial beach will “signify cleanliness.” (FAST FACTS: What is dolomite sand, and how will it affect Manila Bay?)

Despite this, it has been a popular attraction for locals and tourists visiting the city.

At least P389 million pesos was allotted to the construction of the beach, and an additional P295 million was added to the rehabilitation project in 2021.

The dolomite was mined in Cebu, where it is also shrouded in controversy. (READ: Cebu provincial board did not issue permit to extract synthetic sand for Manila Bay)

Swimming in the bay is prohibited, due to the high amount of coliform present in the water. – Rappler.com