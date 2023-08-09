DSWD, DepEd to pay college students to be reading tutors

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

College students in participating schools can earn up to P570 a day as reading tutors for elementary students

MANILA, Philippines – College students now have the opportunity to earn extra income by becoming reading tutors through the collaborative initiative of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Department of Education (DepEd).

The “Tara, Basa!” Tutoring Program, which was launched on August 2, has so far trained 370 college students in Marikina as tutors under the supervision of DSWD.

Participating college students stand to earn up to P570 per day for a 20-day period.

For now the pilot program will be limited to the National Capital Region, with more than 6,000 college students, 63,000 Grade 1 learners, and parents/guardians expected to benefit from the program.



According to a DSWD press release, parents involved in the program will also participate in “Nanay-Tatay sessions,” providing guidance for parents and guardians to effectively support their young learners.

The tutors come from 20 state and local universities and colleges, while the elementary students are from 490 different schools in the NCR.

Parents who participate in the program will also receive an allowance of P235 per day.

“Through the Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program, our aim is to engage college students from low-income families in contributing to nation-building while supporting their tertiary education,” Secretary Rex Gatchalian was quoted in a DSWD press release.

This tutoring initiative primarily focuses on assisting Grade 1 students who are either struggling readers or completely non-readers.

The program also serves as a proactive response to the prevailing learning crisis.

A 2021 World Bank study revealed that over 90% of Filipino students at the age of 10 struggle to comprehend age-appropriate text.

Those interested in the program can contact their local DSWD office or partner college or state university for more information. – Rappler.com