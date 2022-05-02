Duterte declares May 3 Eid’l Fitr holiday

Hundreds of Muslims attend the morning prayer at the Golden Mosque in Quiapo, Manila for the celebration of Eid al-Fitr.

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte declared May 3, Tuesday, a regular holiday in observance of Eid’l Fitr, or the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Malacañang confirmed this on Monday, May 2, sharing with the media a copy of Proclamation No. 1356, which had been signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea.

The announcement of the holiday is based on the recommendation of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos.

The date of Eid’l Fitr, traditionally celebrated for 3 days, changes every year based on the sighting of the new moon in the 10th month of the Islamic calendar. The Office of the Bangsamoro Mufti announced on Sunday that the 2022 Eid’l Fitr is on Monday, May 2.

READ: Proclamation No. 1356 which declares Tuesday, May 3, 2022, a regular holiday throughout the country in observance of Eid'l Fitr (Feast of Ramadhan). #workingPCOO pic.twitter.com/gdv9w7vO5x — Presidential Communications Operations Office (@pcoogov) May 2, 2022

Eid’l Fitr, also known as Hari Raya Puasa, marks the end of Ramadan, the month when Muslims are required to fast from sunrise to sunset.

It is a celebration for Muslims to give thanks to Allah for a fruitful fasting of Ramadan. They gather in mosques to pray on the first day of Eid’l Fitr, and also visit and feast with family and friends. – Rappler.com