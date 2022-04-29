Duterte signs law giving health workers benefits during health emergencies

EXHAUSTED. Public health frontline workers rest after rushing a patient with COVID-19 to the state-run Northern Mindanao Medical Center (NMMC) in Cagayan de Oro City.

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has signed a law granting continuing mandatory benefits for health workers during the COVID-19 pandemic and future health emergencies.

Malacañang on Friday, April 29, released a copy of the the signed Republic Act No. 11712 also known as the “Public Health Emergency Benefits and Allowances for Health Care Workers Act.”

“The State recognizes the critical role of health care workers in providing quality health care to ensuring disease prevention in the general population, especially in times of national public health emergencies. To this end, the state shall reciprocate by promoting their welfare through the grant of mandatory benefits and allowances with utmost efficiency,” RA 11712 read.

The law applies to all public and private health care workers and non-health workers who are working in hospitals, health facilities, laboratories, medical temporary treatment facilities, and vaccination sites.

“Outsourced personnel hired under institutional or individual contract of service or job order basis who are similarly exposed to COVID-19, or other threats in times of public health emergencies, are included as non-health workers under this Act,” the law said.

Included also are those barangay health workers (BHW) assigned in health facilities, including swabbing and vaccination sites.

The Health Emergency Allowance (HEA) will be given every month based on risk classification the beneficiaries are deployed.

Those deployed in “low risk areas” shall be given at least P3,000

Those deployed in “medium risk areas” shall be given at least P6,000

Those deployed in “high risk areas” shall be given at least P9,000

The HEA will be given in full provided that the beneficiary physically renders services for at least 96 hours in a month, otherwise, the allowance will be prorated.

Aside from HEA, beneficiaries will also get compensation should they contract COVID-19.

P1 million will be given to the “heirs” of the beneficiary in case of death due to COVID-19

P100,000 will be given in case the beneficiary gets critical to severe case of COVID-19

P15,000 will be given in case the beneficiary gets mild case of COVID-19

“The compensation provided herein shall be given to the beneficiaries not later than three months after the date of confinement or death upon the submission of complete and compliant documentary requirements,” the law said.

In 2021, benefits for healthcare workers were the subject of heated discussions as releases were delayed , and there were questions raised on who was qualified to receive them.

Advocates and lawmakers called on the health department to be more inclusive, as all health workers, whether they are directly treating COVID-19 patients or not, are all at risk of contracting COVID-19.

The delayed release of benefits prompted lawmakers to hold marathon hearings.

