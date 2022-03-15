Duterte signs law on inclusive education for students with disabilities

The new law says inclusive education for students with disabilities must be instituted in all public and private schools for their early and basic education curriculum

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has signed into law a measure that mandates all schools nationwide to make sure that students with disabilities are given access to education.

Malacañang on Tuesday, March 15, released the signed Republic Act (RA) No. 11650, an act “Instituting a Policy of Inclusion and Services for Learners with Disabilities in Support of Inclusive Education Act.”

“It is the policy of the state to protect and promote the right of all citizens to quality education at all levels and shall take appropriate steps to make such education accessible to all. It shall recognize, protect, and promote the rights of all learners with disabilities, including those belonging to ethnic, religious, or linguistic minorities or persons of indigenous origin, to education based on equal opportunity, make such education compulsory and accessible to them by ensuring that no learner with disability is deprived of the right of access to an inclusive, equitable, and quality education, and promote lifelong learning opportunities for them,” the law read.

The new law said that inclusive education for students with disabilities must be set in motion in all public and private schools for their early and basic education curriculum. The law also mandates the creation of an Inclusive Learning Resource Center (ILCR) for students with disabilities.

“All existing SPED (Special Education) Centers shall be converted to and renamed ‘Inclusive Learning Resource Center,’” RA 11560 read.

“The LGUs may establish satellite ILRCs in schools, the operations and maintenance of which shall be included in the School Improvement Plan (SIP),” it added.

ILRCs are tasked to implement the Child Find System – a methodology that will ensure all students with disabilities, who are not receiving early and basic education services, are identified, located, and evaluated.

Below is the copy of the new law:

