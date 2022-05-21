Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks Calatagan, Batangas

Phivolcs says damage and aftershocks can be expected

MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 6.1 earthquake hit Calatagan in Batangas province on Sunday morning, May 22, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said in a bulletin.

The earthquake, which was tectonic in origin, struck 21 kilometers west of Calatagan at around 5:50 am with a depth of 132 kilometers.

State seismologists said damage and aftershocks are expected. Phivolcs, however, said no tsunami can be expected due to the earthquake.

Reported intensities:

Intensity III – Quezon City

Instrumental intensities:

Intensity IV – Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro

Intensity III – Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro; Malolos City, Bulacan

Intensity II – Marikina City

