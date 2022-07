Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes off Cagayan

Phivolcs says aftershocks are expected

MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 6 earthquake struck off Cagayan early Friday morning, July 1, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said in a bulletin.

The earthquake, which was tectonic in origin, struck at a depth of 27 kilometers east of Dalupiri Island in Calayan town at 2:40 am.

Phivolcs said there would be aftershocks but damage arising from the tremor was unlikely.

Recorded intensities:

Intensity V – Aparri and Calayan, Cagayan; Flora, Apayao

Intensity IV – Penablanca and Tuguegarao City, Cagayan

Intensity III – Vigan City and Sinait, Ilocos Sur

Instumental intensities:

Intensity V – Claveria, Cagayan

Intensity IV – Laoag City and Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte; Gonzaga and Penablanca, Cagayan

Intensity III – Vigan City and Sinait, Ilocos Sur; Ilagan, Isabela

Intensity II – Tabuk, Kalinga

Intensity I – Baler, Aurora; Santiago City, Isabela; Dagupan City, Pangasinan

