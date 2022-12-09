Philippines
earthquakes in the Philippines

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Davao Oriental

Phivolcs says no damage is expected following the earthquake but aftershocks are anticipated

MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Davao Oriental early Saturday morning, December 10, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said in a bulletin.

The tremor, which was tectonic in nature and at a depth of 61 kilometers, struck east of Governor Generoso town in Davao Oriental at 4:01 am on Saturday.

Phivolcs said no damage was expected following the earthquake but aftershocks were anticipated.

Phivolcs initially reported a magnitude 5.9 earthquake but revised it to magnitude 5.6 in its latest bulletin, issued at 5 am.

Reported intensities

Intensity IV – Governor Generoso, Davao Oriental; Bansalan, Davao del Sur; Malapatan and Malungon, Sarangani

Intensity III – City of Davao; City of Mati, Davao Oriental; Alabel, Glan, and Kiamba, Sarangani; City of Koronadal, Polomolok, Tampakan, and Tupi, South Cotabato; City of General Santos

Intensity II – City of Kidapawan, Arakan, M’lang, Makilala, and Pikit, Cotabato; Maasim, Sarangani; Surallah, South Cotabato; Columbio, Sultan Kudarat

Instrumental intensities

Intensity IV – Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental; City of Kidapawan, Cotabato; Malapatan, Sarangani

Intensity III – Nabunturan, Davao de Oro; City of Davao; Glan, Kiamba, and Maasim, Sarangani; City of Koronadal, Polomolok, Tampakan, and Tupi, South Cotabato; City of General Santos

Intensity II – Maitum, Sarangani; T’Boli, South Cotabato; Columbio, Sultan Kudarat

Intensity I – Kalilangan, Bukidnon; Norala, Santo Niño, Surallah, and Tantangan, South Cotabato

