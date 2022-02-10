Eduardo Fabricante named Philippine Coast Guard OIC

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Transportation named Vice Admiral Eduardo Fabricante as officer in charge of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) effective Friday, February 11.

Fabricante’s appointment was announced during the retirement ceremony of PCG Commandant Admiral Leopoldo Laroya on Thursday, February 10.

Even before being named as OIC, Fabricante – the PCG Deputy Commandant for Operations – has always been considered as a possible successor of PCG commandants because of his experience.

Fabricante belongs to the Philippine Military Academy Makatao Class of 1989, along with Philippine Army chief Lieutenant General Romeo Brawner Jr. and Philippine Fleet Commander Rear Admiral Nichols Driz.

Under its mandate, the PCG is expected to “perform maritime search and rescue, maritime law enforcement, maritime safety, marine environmental protection and maritime security.”

The PCG has played a key role amid the swarming of Chinese ships in Philippine waters. The PCG has tapped “Angels of the Sea” to help Philippine authorities ward off foreign ships. – Rappler.com