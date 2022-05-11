Bagong Pilipinas? How Filipinos see the next 6 years under Marcos Jr.

Here are snapshots of voter reactions to the unofficial results

Dictator’s son Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is poised to win the presidential race by a wide gap, raking in more than 31 million votes as of Wednesday, May 11, while opposition leader and Vice President Leni Robredo lags behind with less than half of the front-runner’s votes.

Robredo supporters who actively participated in the campaign – dubbed “historic” for its huge rally turnouts and the large-scale volunteerism that defied traditional political machinery – did not hide their dismay over the disheartening turn of election results. On the night of May 9, election day, Marcos kicked off with a strong lead over Robredo which he maintained all throughout.

Neither did Robredo’s running mate, Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, have a better chance against the President’s daughter and Marcos’ vice presidential bet, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte.

Using the hashtag #ElectionAftermath, several voters took to social media to share what they could only see as a dreaded future looming as another Marcos takes over Malacañang.

“Papunta pa lang tayo sa exciting part. (The exciting part is yet to come.) Buckle your seatbelt. The dark side of history is yet to come,” one Twitter user said.

Papunta palang tayo sa exciting part. Buckle your seatbelt. The dark side of history is yet to come.#ElectionAftermath — Jelly_btsarmy04 (@JBtsarmy04) May 10, 2022

User @edlingui calls the next six years “the worst ride of our lives as Filipinos.”

How will the Philippines now deal with the international community after this election? Buckle up as we're in for the worst ride of our lives as Filipinos that can ever happen. #ElectionAftermath — EDXISTENTIALIST For Good Governance/Accountability (@edlingui) May 10, 2022

Some also underscored the massive disinformation and historical revisionism that led to the comeback of the Marcoses, whose patriarch was ousted by the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution.

i blame the lack of quality education in this nation. we could've had everything if we fought more against misinformation and disgusting political propaganda into the minds of the lower class filipinos. they deserve better. they deserve the right education.#ElectionAftermath — keiji 🕸 seryoso ka ba? (@ajjkax) May 10, 2022

Now that the Marcoses are back in power, netizens fear that the worst is yet to come in the battle for facts.

They were able to pull this off only with vloggers, alternative media, and troll farms using their (stolen) funds despite not having any government position.



Imagine what they can do with a state-controlled media and massive resources. #ElectionAftermath — James-Andrew (@sarmientoj24) May 10, 2022

Marcos’ presidential bid had its share of controversies. Petitions, which were eventually dismissed by the Commission on Elections (Comelec), sought to disqualify him on the grounds of his tax evasion case in the 1990s. But since he is now set to lead the country, a Twitter user asked, “can we not pay our taxes until he pay (sic) his?”

If BBM wins, can we not pay our taxes until he pay his? #ElectionAftermath — My3rdbird (@my3rdbird) May 10, 2022

While many are starting to picture what the next six years is going to look like, others remain hopeful that history repeats itself – only in the spirit of People Power.

On May 10, following election day, several groups already trooped to Comelec to protest the “unjust” election process.

just sharing an excerpt from my history paper.



hindi pa tayo tapos. and so, never thought i'd say this, in the last sliver of hope for our nation and future:



may history repeat itself.#HALALAN2022 #ElectionAftermath pic.twitter.com/GXQgO2fyOH — ً'di niyo ba naririnig? (@ficsional) May 10, 2022

Just because it already happened before, it doesn't mean that it won't happen again.#ElectionAftermath pic.twitter.com/t8uzpH4R1V — ًbalshi (@BalshiRPTMD) May 10, 2022

Now more than ever, be a reminder and never delete that blasted past. Remind your kids who they are. Tell people who they really are. The seat of power is temporary. Maniningil ulit ang bayan. #ElectionAftermath — Toby (@KeiroKeropi) May 10, 2022

Marcos supporters see hope

But for Marcos Jr.’s supporters, his long-awaited victory tells another story.

As partial, unoficial tallies showed the BBM-Sara tandem enjoying a significant lead over their rivals, supporters flocked to the Uniteam headquarters to celebrate.

Many of them believe the son will follow in the footsteps of his father, whose legacy of corruption and violence-marred authoritarian rule has been rebranded by disinformation propaganda as the country’s “golden age.”

“Alam kong meron kaming future. Alam kong ipapagpatuloy nya ‘yung ‘di pa nagagawa ng tatay niya sa mga Pilipino.”



Jannette Salsona, 43, biked here from Manila (Sta Ana). | via @ramboreports #PHVote #WeDecide pic.twitter.com/WPqYGyReQJ — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) May 10, 2022

Lita (not her real name), 44, came from France 3 weeks ago. She’s elated to come home to a Marcos victory.



“Kung ano ang ginawa ng ama, ipagpapatuloy ng anak.” | via @ramboreports pic.twitter.com/QpuubBGFWX — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) May 10, 2022

Others found respite in the tandem’s call for “unity,” and saw their avoidance of media and debates as a sign of humility, a symbol of a future free from political friction and toxicity.

Another one cited Marcos Jr’s unity message as the reason he spoke with us.



“Lahat puwede,” this other supporter said. | via @ramboreports — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) May 10, 2022

“Gusto ko BBM kasi humble at tahimik lang. ‘Di siya nakikipagbangayan. ‘Di siya sumasama sa mga gulo, sa mga negatibo ‘di niya pinapatulan.”



Andrei Adena, 22, from Malabon. | via @ramboreports pic.twitter.com/pUjjHSIcpw — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) May 10, 2022

“Ang kabaluktutan ng EDSA ay dapat ituwid natin. Dapat magkaisa na. Kung ano ang kulay ka man, magsamasama tayo, para hindi tayo laitin ng ibang bansa.”



Manny Macario, 51, from Imus, Cavite. He founded ng Marcos Family Loyalist United Group. pic.twitter.com/gjKZICMwCe — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) May 10, 2022

To their supporters, Marcos and Duterte nabbing the two highest posts in government ushers in the aptly phrased “Bagong Pilipinas” (new society), a trademark campaign of the Uniteam.

In the Senate race, Duterte allies and members of powerful political clans fill the Magic 12. Two candidates, Alan Peter Cayetano and Mark Villar, are immediate relatives of incumbent senators, while reelectionist brothers JV Ejercito and Jinggoy Estrada are poised to win back their seats. Risa Hontiveros is the lone opposition bet to make the cut.

How do you see the future of the Philippines under the new administration? – Rappler.com