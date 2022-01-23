WHERE THEY STAND: 2022 presidential bets’ stance on major issues

MANILA, Philippines – Who’s for divorce and who’s for same-sex marriage? Do they favor a joint exploration with China in the West Philippine Sea?

Four presidential bets – Senator Panfilo Lacson, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, Senator Manny Pacquiao, and Vice President Leni Robredo were interviewed on GMA News’ special program The Jessica Soho Presidential Interviews on Saturday, January 22, where they made known their stance on major issues.

Survey front-runner Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr skipped the program, with his camp calling Soho “biased against the Marcoses.” GMA Network answered Marcos by saying “the questions are tough because the job of the presidency is tough.”

One of the segments of the program was a lightning round where they quickly answered yes or no to issues, or answered which of two choices they preferred. Take a look at their answers:

– Rappler.com