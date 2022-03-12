WHERE THEY STAND: 2022 senatorial bets’ stance on various issues

During the Rundown 2022 senatorial forum, candidates are asked about key issues, including death penalty, the legalization of abortion, and President Rodrigo Duterte's drug war

MANILA, Philippines – Senatorial candidates for the May 9 polls shared their positions on key issues during a forum on Saturday, March 12.

Twenty senatorial candidates initially confirmed their attendance in The Rundown 2022, a youth-oriented Senate elections forum of the Commission on Elections (Comelec). However, only 19 were able to attend after Antique Representative Loren Legarda withdrew her participation in the forum.

Those who joined Saturday’s forum are as follows (in alphabetical order):

Ibrahim Albani

Agnes Bailen

Carl Balita

Roy Cabonegro

John Castriciones

Neri Colmenares

David D’Angelo

Chel Diokno

Luke Espiritu

Win Gatchalian

Richard “Dick” Gordon

Samira Gutoc

Risa Hontiveros

Elmer “Ka Bong” Labog

Alex Lacson

Sonny Matula

Astra Pimentel

Antonio Trillanes IV

Carmen Zubiaga

The candidates provided their stance on key issues during the forum’s yes or no segment. Aside from this segment, they also answered questions from a panel that included former dean of Ateneo School of Government Antonio La Viña, Cielo Magno of the University of the Philippines School of Economics, and Louie Benedict Ignacio of the UST Department of Political Science.

Below are the key issues asked during the yes or no segment:

Legalizing abortion

Mandatory military service for the youth

Lowering of corporate income tax

Repeal of anti-terror law

Effectivity of President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war

Death penalty

Adopting federal system of government

Anti-Balimbing Bill

Legalizing motorcycle taxis or habal-habal

Effectivity of the K to 12 program

Changing of PUVs’ boundary system to service contract

Public’s open access to SALNs

Prohibition of ENDO

Allowing politicians with pending case to run

Effectivity of government’s response to COVID-19

Take a look at the senatorial bets’ answers:

Zubiaga later clarified that she supports the repealing of the anti-terror law. – Rappler.com