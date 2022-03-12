WHERE THEY STAND: 2022 senatorial bets’ stance on various issues

MANILA, Philippines – Senatorial candidates for the May 9 polls shared their positions on key issues during a forum on Saturday, March 12.
Twenty senatorial candidates initially confirmed their attendance in The Rundown 2022, a youth-oriented Senate elections forum of the Commission on Elections (Comelec). However, only 19 were able to attend after Antique Representative Loren Legarda withdrew her participation in the forum.
Those who joined Saturday’s forum are as follows (in alphabetical order):
- Ibrahim Albani
- Agnes Bailen
- Carl Balita
- Roy Cabonegro
- John Castriciones
- Neri Colmenares
- David D’Angelo
- Chel Diokno
- Luke Espiritu
- Win Gatchalian
- Richard “Dick” Gordon
- Samira Gutoc
- Risa Hontiveros
- Elmer “Ka Bong” Labog
- Alex Lacson
- Sonny Matula
- Astra Pimentel
- Antonio Trillanes IV
- Carmen Zubiaga
The candidates provided their stance on key issues during the forum’s yes or no segment. Aside from this segment, they also answered questions from a panel that included former dean of Ateneo School of Government Antonio La Viña, Cielo Magno of the University of the Philippines School of Economics, and Louie Benedict Ignacio of the UST Department of Political Science.
Below are the key issues asked during the yes or no segment:
- Legalizing abortion
- Mandatory military service for the youth
- Lowering of corporate income tax
- Repeal of anti-terror law
- Effectivity of President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war
- Death penalty
- Adopting federal system of government
- Anti-Balimbing Bill
- Legalizing motorcycle taxis or habal-habal
- Effectivity of the K to 12 program
- Changing of PUVs’ boundary system to service contract
- Public’s open access to SALNs
- Prohibition of ENDO
- Allowing politicians with pending case to run
- Effectivity of government’s response to COVID-19
Take a look at the senatorial bets’ answers:
Zubiaga later clarified that she supports the repealing of the anti-terror law. – Rappler.com