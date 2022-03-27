After NUP backs Marcos Jr., its president endorses Robredo

Two days after the National Unity Party (NUP) endorsed Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., its party president came out to endorse Vice President Leni Robredo.

NUP party president Elpidio Barzaga, the 4th District Representative of Cavite, went against his own party and threw his support for Robredo during his local coalition’s proclamation rally on Saturday, March 26.

“Kapag siya ang naging pangulo, talagang magkakaroon tayo ng gobyernong tapat at aangat ang buhay ng lahat (If she is the president, we will have an honest government and all of our lives will improve),” Barzaga said.

He said he analyzed the track record of all presidential candidates and he found that only Robredo had an extensive background in working with the 3 branches of government: from starting out as a lawyer for marginalized communities, to being a lawmaker, and to becoming the vice president of the country.

“As vice president, although she is not a Cabinet secretary, she showed to us citizens how the vice president, unlike the connotation that others believe that it is a spare tire, she was able to complete small projects with a limited budget,” Barzaga said.

Robredo was also endorsed by Barzaga’s wife, Dasmariñas Mayor Jenny Austria Barzaga. Meanwhile, Barzaga’s son, Councilor Kiko Barzaga was the lone candidate in red, endorsing Marcos Jr.

FOR MARCOS. Councilor Kiko Barzaga at the Dasmariñas City proclamation rally. Kiko Barzaga’s Facebook page.

In a separate campaign rally, Cavite 3rd District Representative and Imus mayoral candidate Alex Advincula endorsed Robredo.

Cavite is the 2nd most vote-rich province in the Philippines, following only Cebu, with over 2.3 million registered voters. Some 400,000 of those votes are from Dasmariñas city.

NUP counts as its members 40 incumbent legislators and 10 governors. In 2022, the party is fielding 59 Congressional bets, 12 candidates for governor, and “over a thousand” candidates in different local government units. While party endorsements are made, members are still allowed by the party to carry their own endorsements. – Rappler.com