Bangued mayoral candidate implicated in village chief’s murder

In another Abra town, Pilar, the mayor and vice mayor are in hiding with nobody left on their council slate following a shootout with cops

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – The primary suspect in the murder of a barangay captain in Bangued town in Abra province, has implicated former mayor and mayoral candidate Ryan Luna in the April 27 killing, police said on May 6.

Police arrested Robert Millare, 21, on May 4 with a warrant for a 2020 frustrated murder case, the shooting of Budac Punong Barangay (village chief) Walter Tugadi and his wife on March 11, 2020, in Tayum town.

Shortly after the arrest, however, Millare executed a sworn statement confessing to the killing of Angad Punong Barangay Ronie Bringas and identified Luna as the mastermind.

Investigators had already filed a complaint on May 2 with the provincial prosecutor’s office against Millare and a certain Ruby Mae B. Dupo for the Bringas killing.

The police added Luna to the amended murder complaint on May 5.

Meanwhile, the beleaguered mayor and vice mayor of Pilar town, wanted by police for human trafficking, have no candidate left in their council slate.

Police filed trafficking complaints on April 6 against Mayor Maro Somera and Vice Mayor Jaja Josefina Disono for recruiting a dozen ex-military men into becoming their security personnel after a March 29 shootout and standoff that killed one of the vice mayor’s security detail.

With no slate, and currently in hiding, the siblings have a problem fielding watchers to safeguard their votes. Somera is facing a challenge from Tyron Beroña while Disono is opposed by Samson Laguesma.

Comelec Chairperson Saidamen Pangarungan on May 4 placed Pilar town under the poll body’s control and ordered the relief of the town’s entire police force.

The Regional Mobile Police Force Battalion 15 (RMPFB 15) of the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) replaced all the town’s 27 police officers.

The case is complicated because the National Bureau of Investigation also filed murder complaints against several police officials in Abra and Pilar for the death of one of the vice mayor’s security detail.

Included in the NBI complaint are Cordillera Administrative Region Police Regional Director Brigadier General Ronald Lee and Abra Provincial Director Colonel Maly Castillo for the death of one of the vice mayor’s security detail.

The Comelec chair also said he received confidential reports from regional election director, Ederlino Tabilas and other sectors, “disclosing the apparent bias of the local police detachment in Pilar, Abra.”

“There were also reports of threats and intimidation to some supporters of certain candidates in Pilar,” Pangarungan said.

“The mayor, vice mayor and even the councilors are already hiding because they feel that they cannot be protected by the local police,” he added.

Somera and Disono are siblings and children of former Abra vice governor Rolando Somera, whose murder in 2017 remains unsolved.

The shootout prompted the Commission on Elections to place Pilar under the “red” category, assigned for areas where fierce rivalries are accompanied by the presence of armed groups that have engaged in violence.

Five members of their council slate, Macario Guzman, Timoteo Dasalla, Rogelio Ciervo, Teresita Doral, and Leilanie Disono filed their Statement of Withdrawal at the town’s Comelec office on Tuesday, April 6, the same day cops filed the trafficking complaints.

On April 7, incumbent councilor George Dela Rosa Sotelo and Cresencia Sotelo Ferido tendered their own withdrawals. Incumbent Sangguniang Bayan Member Mario Molina Bañez followed on April 13.

Bangued, Abra’s capital and the towns of Dolores, Penarrubia, Pidigan, Tayum, San Juan, Lagayan, Tineg, and Lagayan are under “yellow category” – areas with intense political rivalry. – Rappler.com

Sherwin De Vera is a Luzon-based journalist and an awardee of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship.