Climaco denies hand in distribution of Marcos rally tickets in Zamboanga

WAVING. Presidential bet former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. waves at his supporters during a motorcade in Zamboanga City on Tuesday morning.

Zamboanga Mayor Beng Climaco, a supporter of presidential bet Vice President Leni Robredo, denies any hand in the Marcos-Duterte rally

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines – Zamboanga Mayor Maria Isabelle “Beng” Climaco denied she had any hand in the distribution of tickets for the Marcos-led Uniteam rally at the Universidad de Zamboanga on Tuesday, March 29.

Climaco’s denial came even as organizers of the campaign rally of presidential bet former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos decided to hold the activity at the UZ Summit Center in Tetuan instead of a park that could accommodate a larger crowd.

Since the rally venue could only accommodate 10,000 people, organizers initially decided to distribute tickets to supporters of Marcos and his running mate Davao Sara Duterte. But many complained of not being given tickets.

Marcos has arrived for his campaign sortie in the city and the Zamboanga Peninsula. While Marcos is doing the rounds of the city without Duterte, people started gathering at the UZ Summit Center for the rally.

Organizers also decided at the last minute to do away with their no ticket-no entry rule after it sparked a controversy.

But before that, many of those who did not receive the tickets went on social media to blame Climaco who supposedly asked for at least 5,000 tickets.

Climaco, a supporter of presidential bet Vice President Leni Robredo, denied any hand in the Marcos-Duterte rally.

She said she “did not, in any way, request 5,000 tickets.”

Neither was city hall involved in the ticket distribution contrary to claims circulating on social media, Climaco said.

SECURITY MEETING. Zamboanga City government officials and police meet with Partido Federal ng Pilipinas about the Marcos-Duterte rally in the city on Tuesday, March 29. (courtesy of the Zamboanga City Mayor’s Office)



Police had to disperse a crowd that gathered at the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) headquarters on Monday night to ask for tickets.

They chanted, “Ticket, ticket, ticket!”

Frustrated that they couldn’t secure tickets, some left and sarcastically chanted, “Leni, Leni, Leni!”

Climaco said Marcos’ group could have opted for an open space as the venue of Tuesday’s campaign rally, but they chose the UZ Summit Center instead for security reasons, and because of the unpredictable weather conditions in the city.

Climaco called on Marcos’ supporters to “refrain from spreading fake or unverified stories so as not to confuse the public of the circumstances related to the event.”

She assured that city hall and the police would accord the same support they have extended to other political groups that campaigned in the city, and ensure order and public safety and security.

The Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) and the Joint Task Force Zamboanga (JTFZ) deployed security forces around the rally venue.

City administrator Michael Angelo Saavedra said the decision was made clear by PFP Region IX head Esnaen “Teng” Catong during a meeting on Monday afternoon. – Rappler.com

Frencie Carreon is a Mindanao-based journalist and an awardee of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship