Benhur Abalos resigns from MMDA, to serve as Marcos’ national campaign manager

MANILA, Philippines – Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Benhur Abalos has resigned from his post, he announced on Monday, February 7.

Abalos, whose father’s political career took off after the 1986 EDSA uprising, will be the national campaign manager of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., who is gunning for the presidency in 2022.

“I respectfully tender my resignation effective the end of business hour February 7, 2022,” Abalos wrote in a letter to President Rodrigo Duterte, which he read during a press conference. “I will need to devote my time to [former] senator Bongbong Marcos’ campaign as national campaign manager.”

In 2016, the Marcos camp also tapped Abalos as its campaign manager for Metro Manila for the late dictator’s son’s vice presidential bid at the time, which turned out to be unsuccessful.

Benhur Abalos’ father, Benjamin Abalos Sr., was appointed officer-in-charge of Mandaluyong in 1986 by then-president Corazon Aquino, shortly after Marcos Sr. was ousted from office.

Legacy in MMDA

Abalos began to serve in the MMDA in January 2021, succeeding retired general Danny Lim, who died earlier that same month.

As MMDA chief, Abalos was heavily visible in the media, frequently conducting press conferences about the decisions of the Metro Manila Council (MMC), the MMDA’s policy-making body.

As MMC’s presiding officer, he served as coordinator of the 17 mayors in Metro Manila in forwarding their pandemic policy recommendations to the Philippine government’s coronavirus task force.

MMDA General manager Romando Artes will be the officer in charge of the agency following Abalos’ resignation, the former Mandaluyong mayor said. – Rappler.com