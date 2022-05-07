‘What they don’t have is you’: Bicol sends off Robredo with show of force

AT HOME. Vice President Leni Robredo joyfully returned to her hometown of Naga in Camarines Sur on Friday, May 6, at a grand rally attended by over 306,000 people, where the presidential aspirant reminisced about her childhood and the start of her own family and political career. It was a fitting send-off at the tail end of the 90-day campaign that saw Robredo crisscrossing the country in the run-up to the May 9 elections.

'My will is strong because no matter how strong their politics, their machinery, no matter how much money they have, it's nothing. Because what they don't have is you,' the presidential candidate tells her fellow Bicolanos

NAGA CITY, Philippines – Presidential bet and Vice President Leni Robredo’s return to her home turf region reasserted one thing: “Bicolandia” is for Robredo.

In Naga City, where her husband, late interior chief Jesse Robredo, served as mayor, the ground rumbled as over 300,000 supporters showed up in solidarity for Robredo on Friday, May 6. It was, by far, Robredo’s largest rally in her home region.

Robredo tweaked her usual speech filled with “resibos“ (receipts) to thank her fellow Bicolanos for their support.

“Nagpapasalamat ako saindo dahil poon kang ako nag-announce siribot-sibot na kamo. Kadakol saindo nagpoon sa palugaw, nagmo-motorcade, nagha-house-to-house (I hope we continue to fight this. I’m grateful because ever since I announced, you acted immediately. So many of you started with giving out lugaw, doing motorcades, doing house-to-house),” Robredo said in Bicolano.

She said that despite the tough battle ahead, she remains strong because of their support.

“Gusto ko saindong ipamati na sobrang nagkukusog ang buot ko. Dahil yaon kamo sa sakuyang likod. Aram ta gabos kung gaano kadipisil ang laban na ini. Ang satuyang pigbabangga, garo pader. Pero pader na pinapusog ning mga darakulang pulitiko. Iyan ang binabangga ta ngunyan,” Robredo said.

(I want to make you feel that my will is really strong because you are behind me. We all know how hard this fight is. What we are going against is like a wall, but a wall that is strengthened by big politicians. That is what we are going against.)

Robredo, who banks on the spirit of volunteerism among her supporters, also noted that her supporters are her greatest weapon in this elections.

“Pero dawa siring makusog ang sakong buot. Makusog sakong buot na dawa ano’ng kusog kan saindang pulitika, kan saindang makinarya, dawa ano’ng kagulpihan kan sa indang kwarta, mayo yan sinabi. Dahil ang mayo sa inda, kamo.”

(Nevertheless, my will is strong. My will is strong because no matter how strong their politics, their machinery, no matter how much money they have, it’s nothing. Because what they don’t have is you.)

The lone female presidential candidate, who traces her roots to the Bicol region, held her last grand rally in three provinces: Sorsogon, Albay, and Camarines Sur. In Naga City, A-list actor Piolo Pascual, who is endorsing Robredo, showed up for the first time since the campaign season started.

Cultural dancers dressed in pink costumes together with some members of the LGBTQ+ community draped in Santacruzan-inspired outfits performed Celeste Legaspi’s rerecorded version of “Limang Dipang Tao.” The performers welcomed Robredo and running mate Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan onstage.

WATCH: Cultural performers, LGBT ‘queens’ perform to Celeste Legaspi’s rerecorded version of ‘Limang Dipang Tao.’ pic.twitter.com/aFMvn78By7 — Jairo Bolledo (@jairojourno) May 6, 2022

Naga City concluded its grand rally cum send-off for Robredo with a grand fireworks display. After the skies were lit up, a storm of pink confettis engulfed the Magsaysay Avenue.

This is how the Naga rally for Robredo ends — a storm of pink confettis, and hundreds of thousands of hopeful supporters. pic.twitter.com/qDd1hi26I4 — Jairo Bolledo (@jairojourno) May 6, 2022

Albay and Sorsogon rallies

Prior to Naga City’s grand rally with a mammoth crowd, Bicolanos in other provinces – Albay and Sorsogon – showed up for the Bicolana presidential bet.

In Sawangan Park in Legazpi, Albay, 100,000 supporters of Robredo joined her grand rally in the province. Robredo earlier secured the endorsement of Albay lawmaker Joey Salceda, a key local politician in the region.

Robredo was also welcomed by a 50,000-strong crowd in Sorsogon City, Sorsogon. As in previous rallies in other Bicol provinces, the Vice President asked her fellow Bicolanos to vote for her not because she’s one of them, but because of her competence.

WATCH: Drone video of thousands of supporters of VP Leni Robredo and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan who joined their Sorsogon grand rally on May 6, as of 8:20 am. @rapplerdotcom



🎥Team Kiko Pangilinan pic.twitter.com/ffamccIGzM — Jairo Bolledo (@jairojourno) May 6, 2022

“Pero an sakuyang pangadyi: Sana maboto kamo sakuya bako sana dahil Bikolano ako. Pero sana maboto kamo sakuya dahil an pagmati nindo, ako an makakadara nin kamarayan digdiyo saindo sa Sorsogon. Sana bobotohan nindo ako dahil nagtutubod kamo na ako an pinakamaray na kandidato na nagpipresentar kan sadiri saindo,” Robredo said in Bicolano.

(But my one wish is, I hope you’re voting not only because I am a Bicolana. I hope you’re voting for me because you feel that I am the one who could help Sorsogon. I hope you’re voting for me because you believe I am the best candidate who could represent you.)

She asked her fellow Bicolanos to also vote for her running mate Pangilinan. Robredo and the tandem’s senatorial bets amplified Pangilinan’s campaign during their speeches in the region.

“Pero an sakuya pong dakulaon na pakiulay ngunyan: Sa lambang Leni na iboboto, dapat po Kiko Pangilinan an kaibanan, kun gusto po nindong daing gayo ako masakitan. Dawa ako mag presidente, kun iba an vice president ko, baka dai man lang ako mabuwelo sa sakuyang trabaho,” Robredo said.

(Here’s my big request now: In every Leni that you will vote for, you should also vote for Kiko Pangilinan if you want to make it easier for me. Even if I win as president, if I have a different vice president, I could have a hard time doing my work.)

Sorsogon Governor and senatorial bet Francis “Chiz” Escudero did not physically attend the Sorsogon rally but instead sent a video message. Although he’s running under Robredo’s slate as a guest candidate, Escudero has not explicitly endorsed the Vice President’s candidacy. – with a report from Loreben Tuquero/Rappler.com