Cagayan de Oro mayor losing in Misamis Oriental gubernatorial race

Mayor Oscar Moreno's preferred successor, Representative Klarex Uy, is leading in Cagayan de Oro's mayoral race as of late Monday night

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – Partial and unofficial results of the elections in Misamis Oriental show Cagayan de Oro Mayor Oscar Moreno trailing in the gubernatorial race in the province.

Moreno, who served as governor for nine years until his election as Cagayan de Oro mayor in 2013, is in third place, garnering only 58,216 votes compared to the 156,707 votes cast in favor of his leading rival, Gingoog City Vice Mayor Peter Unabia, based on the partial count of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) as of 10:30 pm on Monday, May 9.

Unabia is a former representative of the 1st District of Misamis Oriental, the first seat in government that Moreno was elected to in 1998. The congressional seat is currently being held by Unabia’s son Christian.

A distant second is Misamis Oriental 2nd District Representative Juliette Uy, who is serving her third and last term like Moreno. The partial count showed her garnering 119,633 votes.

But Moreno’s favored mayoral bet in Cagayan de Oro, Representative Rolando “Klarex” Uy of the city’s 1st District, is leading with 130,564 votes as of 10:30 pm.

His strongest rival, former Phividec Industrial Authority administrator Jose Gabriel La Vina, is behind with his 108,156 votes. – Rappler.com