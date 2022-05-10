Cagayan de Oro mayor concedes defeat in Misamis Oriental gubernatorial race

'This unprecedented run was not meant to be,' says Cagayan de Oro Mayor Oscar Moreno

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – Mayor Oscar Moreno on Tuesday, May 10, conceded defeat in gubernatorial comeback bid in Misamis Oriental, ending a colorful political career that spanned 24 years.

Moreno ranked a poor third in the gubernatorial race that included former congressman and Gingoog City Vice Mayor Peter Unabia and Misamis Oriental 2nd District Representative Juliette Uy.

Unabia is poised to be proclaimed the winner with his comfortable lead against Representative Uy, his closest rival. The Gingoog vice mayor, a candidate of the Lakas-CMD, was way ahead with 247,593 votes based on the partial and unofficial data from the Commission on Elections (Comelec) as of 10:47 am.

More than 99.5% of Misamis Oriental’s election returns from 1,068 of 1,073 clustered precincts have already been transmitted.

Trailing was Uy of the National Unity Party (NUP) with 181,228 votes while Moreno, who ran under the ​​Progressive Movement for the Devolution of Initiatives (Promdi), only garnered 89,023 votes.

In a statement, Moreno said: “I accept their decision. Our congratulations to Governor Pedro Unabia and all the winners. I wish them all well.”

He said his campaign team ran on an “excellent, well-founded and progressive program, meant precisely to elevate Misamis Oriental to greater heights.”

Moreno said he envisaged a province that would catch up with Cagayan de Oro’s development with its 25 component local governments adopting “a philosophy of action anchored on teamwork and harmony, where a targeted comprehensive growth and prosperity are shared equitably by all Misamisnons.”

He added, “This agenda was designed out of all the stark lessons I have learned, both sweet and painful, after serving Misamis Oriental and Cagayan de Oro.”

Moreno started his political career in 1998 and served as one of Misamis Oriental’s two congressmen for two terms, a governor for three terms, and Cagayan de Oro mayor for three terms.

“This unprecedented run was not meant to be,” said Moreno. “Our province-wide organizational handicaps, being literally a third force, prevented us from delivering our message of transformation to all the 426 barangays all over Misamis Oriental very clearly and in a timely manner, given the short campaign period. This was certainly made a lot harder by the traditional political walls that proved impenetrable.”

Moreno is the first local chief executive in Mindanao to openly declare his support for the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo. He also threw his full support for Robredo’s running mate, Senator Francisco “Kiko” Pangilinan.

The Robredo-Pangilinan ticket lost big in Misamis Oriental where Unabia’s group supported the tandem of the now presumptive winners Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and his running mate Davao Mayor Sara Duterte.

Moreno said he had no regrets “except for the fact that the message of transformation did not get across to all.”

He said he would continue to discharge his duties as mayor and prepare for the smooth turnover of the mayoral seat on June 30 to his political ally, presumptive mayoral race winner Cagayan de Oro 1st District Representative Rolando “Klarex” Uy. – Rappler.com