Cagayan governor allied with Marcos ‘not impressed’ with his track record

Cagayan Governor Manuel Mamba, who is endorsing the Marcos Jr.-Duterte tandem, hopes the son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos has 'learned a lesson' from his family's past

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Philippines – Cagayan Governor Manuel Mamba may be backing the presidential bid of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., a fellow Ilocano, but even he admits there was much left to be desired about the stint of the dictator’s son as a local government official.

“Well, I’m not impressed,” Mamba said in a Rappler Talk interview aired on Monday, May 2, after being asked what he thought of Marcos Jr.’s track record as an Ilocos Norte governor.

Saying he himself could outdo Marcos Jr. as a local leader, he added, “I feel that there’s a lot more he could have done as governor and he is a Marcos.”

Marcos Jr. was Ilocos vice governor from 1980 to 1983 then governor from 1983 to 1986, or during the regime of his father.

Mamba also recalls serving in the House of Representatives with Marcos Jr. and he wasn’t impressed with the Marcos scion at the time either. Mamba served four terms as Cagayan 3rd District representative. Marcos Jr. was Ilocos Norte 2nd District representative from 1992 to 1995, and also from 2007 to 2010.

“I’ve seen him work. That’s why there should be more coming from him now. You know, if you surround yourself with good people, it would be better also. Honest people who love this country, people who fear God, people who have plans for this country,” said Mamba.

Once a member of the Liberal Party, a Cabinet member in the Benigno Aquino III administration, and allied with Mar Roxas in the 2016 elections, Mamba eventually joined PDP-Laban (Partido Demokratikong Pilipino-Laban) during the Duterte administration.

As the 2022 elections neared, Mamba was prepared to support the PDP-Laban or Duterte candidate, which he was expecting to be Senator Bong Go. Then his rival for the gubernatorial seat, Zarah Lara, filed her candidacy under the PDP-Laban Cusi wing. Thus, Mamba filed his candidacy under Nacionalista Party (NP). NP decided to endorse the Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte tandem, and Mamba had to toe the party line.

Hoping Marcos Jr. learned ‘lesson’

Mamba joined the EDSA People Power Revolution in 1986 and keenly remembers the Martial Law period. How can he then justify his current alliance with the dictator’s son and namesake?

“I don’t want to lay the blame of what his father did on Bongbong and he will always be there to protect the legacy of his father, if there is one,” the Cagayan governor told Rappler.

If Marcos Jr.’s detractors say his past proves he will follow in his father’s footsteps, Mamba hopes the opposite: it will ensure he never walks the same path.

“It should be a lesson. Let’s have Bongbong for the next six years. I hope he learned from the sufferings and demonizing of their family, I hope. If you suffered from so much from anything you did, maybe you will learn. Suffering is the best teacher,” said Mamba.

Asked how Marcos would prove he has learned from his father’s past, the governor said, “I hope he will not project himself as a dictator again and extend himself after six years…. I don’t believe he will do that.”

Despite Mamba’s hope, Marcos Jr. has refused to acknowledge and apologize for human rights abuses perpetrated by government forces during his father’s regime. The Presidential Commission on Good Government has P126 billion more of Marcos ill-gotten wealth to recover for the benefit of Filipinos. Marcos Jr., executor of his family’s estate, has yet to pay the government an estimated P203 billion in estate tax debt.

Marcos Jr.’s presidential bid has been distinguished by determined avoidance to critical journalists’ questions and a large and intricate online network that spreads disinformation to sanitize or deny abuses and corruption during the Marcos dictatorship.

Mamba acknowledges that the narrative of “Solid North,” or 100%-backing of northern provinces for the Marcoses is not as strong as it used to be. Back in the day, all local officials were members of the Marcos party, Kilusang Bagong Lipunan.

“The ‘Solid North’ should be nurtured again…. People started to ask questions about why this, or why that. So we expect more from them now.” – Rappler.com