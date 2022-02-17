Campaign Convos: How surveys shape candidates’ strategies

In this episode, campaign reporters discuss how candidates are looking at surveys – their own or those done by others – to find their weaknesses and strong points

MANILA, Philippines – If the election is a numbers game, surveys are the countdown. They are snapshots of who among the candidates are the favored ones at a certain time. No wonder they are highly anticipated and generate a flurry of responses from candidates and their camps – either celebratory statements or explanations of how the winds can still change.

In contrast, the warm bodies that show up at candidates’ rallies and motorcades are yet another indication of a campaign gaining momentum – or losing it.

In this episode of Campaign Convos, listen to Rappler campaign reporters discuss how their candidates react to and use third-party surveys and internal surveys by the team to plan their strategies for the strenuous three months of the campaign.

This third episode airs at 6 pm on Thursday, February 17.

Campaign Convos is a weekly talk show and podcast featuring kuwentuhan, analysis, and inside information straight from both the physical and virtual campaign trail. It’s hosted by reporters Jairo Bolledo, Lian Buan, Mara Cepeda, Bea Cupin, Pia Ranada, Aika Rey, and Rambo Talabong.

The podcast version can be found on Spotify. It features a second segment called “And I Quote,” brief excerpts of interviews by reporters with campaign personalities and insiders.

