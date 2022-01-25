Cebu’s BAKUD party, led by the Duranos, endorses Marcos-Duterte tandem

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu’s Barug Alang sa Kauswagan ug Demokrasya (BAKUD) officially endorsed the presidential and vice presidential bid of former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Davao City mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

BAKUD is a local political party in Cebu province led by the Duranos of the 5th District.

“Our BAKUD party proudly announces that we are and shall be supporting the BBM-Sara UniTeam for the presidency and the vice presidency,” announced Danao City mayor Ramonito Durano III, chairman emeritus of BAKUD, during a press conference on Tuesday, January 25.

Durano cited the history of friendship shared by his family and the Marcoses as the compelling reason that pushed BAKUD to throw its support behind the son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos and President Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter.

The Durano patriarch, father of Ramonito III, and the deposed dictator Marcos both served in congress in 1949. Durano also rallied behind Marcos during the 1969 elections when the latter sought a second presidential term.

Marcos won in his reelection bid that year, beating Cebu’s Sergio Osmeña Jr.

“BBM is a very dear friend to the party, most especially to me. I have known BBM for more than four decades. Being in the company of BBM, I have known him as a very good person,” Ramonito III said.

“As far as mayor Inday Sara’s candidacy as vice president being from the south, we can just say that with our choice for president who is from the north, it’s a match made in heaven,” he added.

Duterte has also been officially endorsed by the Partido Pilipino sa Pagbabago (PPP), whose Visayas chapter is now headed by former tourism secretary Ace Durano.

Ace is the son of Ramonito III. Ace is running for governor under PPP, against incumbent Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia of One Cebu.

Unconditional support

The Marcos-Duterte tandem has yet to decide whom between the Duranos’ BAKUD party and the Garcias’ One Cebu it would support in the Cebu local elections. Marcos Jr. paid a visit to both the Duranos and the Garcias in the months following the official filing of certificates of candidacy.

UNCONDITIONAL SUPPORT. Danao City mayor Ramonito Durano III announces BAKUD’s endorsement of the Marcos-Duterte tandem. Lorraine Ecarma/Rappler.



Both Marcos and Duterte have also been pictured raising the hands of Cebu governor Garcia. In an interview with local media, Duterte clarified that the picture was a declaration of support to Garcia.

Despite this, the Danao City mayor said that they are not asking for reciprocity from Marcos-Duterte and that the endorsement is their “unconditional” declaration of support.

“It’s unconditional. Wa ko’y gipangayo (I’m not asking for anything in return), as I said. Ang friendship namo is beyond politics (our friendship is beyond politics),” he said.

“BBM has been informed [of] this and Senator Imee (Marcos). So, sa ako lang giingon (as I said), it’s up to them. Ang ako lang (for me), what’s important is we are endorsing their candidacy and BAKUD can help their victory here,” he added.

According to BAKUD’s statement to media, they are composed of seven incumbent mayors, six incumbent vice-mayors and 57 councilors, and 116 incumbent barangay captains in Cebu’s Fifth District. – Rappler.com