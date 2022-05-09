Philippine elections
John Sitchon
11 vote-buying reports, barangay councilor killed on eve of election in Cebu

CEBU POLICE. Cebu police conduct a checkpoint on Election Day, May 9, 2022.

John Sitchon/Rappler

Barangay councilor Jose Quiros is shot dead by unidentified assailants in Olango Island, Lapu-Lapu City

CEBU, Philippines – At least 11 cases of vote-buying and 2 shooting incidents were recorded in Cebu on the eve of the national election on Sunday evening, May 8.

“We have recorded 11 incidents of vote-buying sa nagkalaing-laing estasyon sa Cebu City. Natala ni kagabii hangtud kaganihang kadlawon (in different stations in Cebu City. This was recorded from last night until this morning),” Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, Cebu City Police Office deputy director for operations, said in an interview on Monday, May 9.

He added that they are already monitoring one political party for alleged vote-buying, but did not disclose which one it was.

“We need the help of the public to report these incidents to us,” he said.

Meanwhile, a barangay councilor was killed in Olango Island, Lapu-Lapu City.

Tungasan Barangay Councilor Jose Quiros was recently shot dead by unidentified assailants in Olango Island.

Police Senior Master Sergeant Erwin Suson, chief investigator at Olango Police, confirmed that there was a shooting incident involving Quiros in a phone interview on Sunday evening, May 8.

According to Suson, Quiros was shot in a food park in Tungasan.

“I call on the Philippine National Police to investigate this gruesome killing of Honorable Jose ‘Sadam’ Quiros as soon as possible,” Lapu-Lapu Congresswoman said in a Facebook post.

Radaza is running for mayor against incumbent Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan.

These incidents following the ambush of controversial cop Police Lieutenant Chuck Barandog by unidentified assailants while he was driving his wife Yvonne, an STL partylist candidate, in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City last April 26.

Parilla denied claims that the ambush was election-related. He also said Barandog has already recovered from the incident. (READ: More violence, threats reported vs politicians in Cebu City)

Only Bogo City, Camotes Island, and the municipalities of San Fernando, Daanbantayan, and Madrijedos are considered “areas of concern” by the Commission on Elections this year due to their history of election-related violence.  – Rappler.com

