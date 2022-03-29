In Palo, Leyte, chants for justice mix with cheers for Leni-Kiko

Vice President Robredo tells Palo residents that while she lost to rival Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Leyte during the 2016 vice presidential race, the province was not excluded from the Office of the Vice President's programs and outreach projects

LEYTE, Philippines – Red-scare tactics failed to stop thousands of supporters of presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo and running mate Senator Kiko Pangilinan from gathering early on Tuesday, March 29, at the Boy Scout monument in the town’s government center.

Rally participants, who flocked to the venue as early as 7 am, sustained their high energy level as members and representatives of the Robredo-Pangilinan senatorial slate spoke until the tandem took the stage.

“Tinitingnan ko ngayon, nasa likod lang ng isip ko, ganito pala ang hitsura ng pag-asa,” Robredo told her cheering audience. (I’m looking at you now and at the back of mind, I think, so this is what hope looks like.)

Leyte is considered a bailiwick of Robredo’s rival Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Former first lady Imelda Marcos comes from Tacloban and her Romualdez clan remains dominant.

Robredo lost in Leyte in in 2016, three years after Super Typhoon Yolanda ravaged the island, getting only 241,960 votes compared to Marcos Jr.’s 406,815 votes. Leyte has 1.35 million voters in the 2022 polls.

But her “PINKtados Warriors” here told Rappler that the Vice President’s outreach projects in Palo and other Leyte areas have raised admiration among Leyte residents.

In her speech, Robredo reiterated that her campaign promises would not be mere promises, as she had shown during her vice presidency.

“Maasahan lang nating umangat ang buhay ng lahat kapag siniguro nating malinis at mahusay ‘yung ating pamamahala. At ‘yung sa amin po, hindi lang ito pangako; hindi lang po ito plano pero buong buhay ko ito na ‘yung aking ipinaglalaban,” the Vice President said.

(We can only expect everyone’s lives to improve if we can ensure clean and competent governance. This isn’t just a promise; this isn’t just a plan – this is what I have been fighting for my entire life.)

Roars of “Hustisya (Justice)!” erupted as lawyer Phillip Sawali, proxy for detained senator Leila de Lima, called for justice for the senator and all other human rights victims of the Duterte administration, including activists, journalists, human rights workers, and indigenous peoples.

WATCH: Kakampinks chant “Hustisya, hustisya, hustisya” as Sawali calls for justice for victims under the current administration, including activists, journalists, human rights workers, and indigenous peoples. | via @londonbrynch#PHVote #WeDecide pic.twitter.com/tYAGYWOniC — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) March 29, 2022

De Lima’s representative reminded residents that despite serving most of her six-year term behind bars, De Lima managed to craft bills on healthcare, workers, and human rights.

Activists are involved in the Robredo-Pangilinan campaign here and some placards called for the freedom of the Tacloban 5, a group arrested in February 2020. They include community journalist Frenchie Mae Cumpio and four other human rights leaders.

‘JUSTICE’. A call for freedom for the Tacloban 5, a group of human rights workers and journalist Frenchie Quimpo arrested in February 2020. (Brynch Bonachita)

In his speech, Pangilinan engaged the crowd with an enumeration of what are at stake in the May elections.

“Hanapbuhay, trabaho, kaligtasan, kalusugan, edukasyon – ‘yan ang nakataya sa Mayo,” Pangilinan said. (Livelihood, jobs, safety, health, education – these are at stake in the May elections.)

The response grew louder when the senator said, “Kung sino pa ang nagpapakain sa atin sila pa ang kapos, ginugutom, at baon sa utang,” in reference to farmers, as he recalled efforts to stop the price hike of rice. (Those who provide our food are the ones who are poor, hungry, strapped in debt.)

CAMPAIGN IN LEYTE. Presidential aspirant and Vice President Leni Robredo in Palo, Leyte, on March 29, 2022. (Brynch Bonachita)

As Robredo came out on stage to the drumbeat of Leyte’s Pintados festival, the crowd chanted, “Hindi kami bayad! (We’re not paid)” – a regular chant in Robredo rallies to dispel allegations directed to the consistent huge crowd turnout in her campaign rallies.

Robredo acknowledged losing to Marcos in the province in the vice presidential election but said she did not let that stop her from serving Leyteños. The crowd replied, “Babawi kami (We will make up for it)!”

Robredo recalled repeated visits to Estern Visayas to give aid in the aftermath of earthquakes and typhoons. She stressed that as vice president, she did not look at the “colors” of communities.

The Vice President cited the funding her office provided for the Schistosomiasis Hospital in this town and the Eastern Visayas Regional Medical Center. According to the World Health Organization, schistosomiasis is among six neglected tropical diseases in the country.

Despite a very small OVP budget, Robredo said she was able to help build two classroom buildings in the province, water systems in Baybay town, and three community learning hubs in Barugo town. – With reports from Mara Cepeda/Rappler.com

Brynch Bonachita is a Visayas-based journalist and an awardee of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship.