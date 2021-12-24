Road to 2022 PH elections: A cheat sheet on Rappler trackers, fast facts, and explainers

Here is a rundown of our election coverage thus far, with guides to help you contextualize and navigate the long road ahead towards May 9, 2022

MANILA, Philippines – A year before election day, Rappler launched its battle cry for 2022: #WeDecide. The voter will be the main character in the 2022 elections, an exercise desperately awaited during a period rife with tension amid a global pandemic and relentless human rights abuses.

The path for the voter has been riddled with obstacles. The pandemic has heavily affected the electoral process – in some areas, Filipinos lost a period of almost eight months for voter registration. Political actors have concocted drama at several turns, leaving citizens winded and exasperated. On social media, for the use of which Filipinos are reported to hold the global record, disinformation has increased sharply.

But the voter remains steadfast about exercising their right to choose the next leaders of the country. In October alone, during the one-month extension for voter registration, one million Filipinos signed up to be eligible to vote.

Rappler, for its part, is committed to providing explainers, in-depth reports, and analyses to help the voter make a better sense of the players, issues, and stakes in the 2022 elections, and, as a result, make informed and wise choices.

