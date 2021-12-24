Road to 2022 PH elections: A cheat sheet on Rappler trackers, fast facts, and explainers

MANILA, Philippines – A year before election day, Rappler launched its battle cry for 2022: #WeDecide. The voter will be the main character in the 2022 elections, an exercise desperately awaited during a period rife with tension amid a global pandemic and relentless human rights abuses.
The path for the voter has been riddled with obstacles. The pandemic has heavily affected the electoral process – in some areas, Filipinos lost a period of almost eight months for voter registration. Political actors have concocted drama at several turns, leaving citizens winded and exasperated. On social media, for the use of which Filipinos are reported to hold the global record, disinformation has increased sharply.
But the voter remains steadfast about exercising their right to choose the next leaders of the country. In October alone, during the one-month extension for voter registration, one million Filipinos signed up to be eligible to vote.
Rappler, for its part, is committed to providing explainers, in-depth reports, and analyses to help the voter make a better sense of the players, issues, and stakes in the 2022 elections, and, as a result, make informed and wise choices.
Here is a rundown of our election coverage thus far, with guides to help you contextualize and navigate the long road ahead towards May 9, 2022.
Lists and trackers
- Comelec releases calendar of activities for 2022 elections
- LIST: Who is running for president, vice president in the 2022 Philippine elections?
- LIST: Who is running for senator in the 2022 Philippine elections?
- LIST: Which party-list groups are running in the 2022 Philippine elections?
- LIST: Who is running for district representatives in the 2022 Philippine elections?
- LIST: Who is running for provincial governor, vice governor in the 2022 Philippine elections?
- LIST: Who is running for mayor, vice mayor for highly-urbanized cities in the 2022 Philippine elections?
- LIST: Who are running for local positions – 2022 Philippine elections
- LIST: New congressional districts in the 2022 elections
- TRACKER: Crucial Comelec contracts for the 2022 polls, and the winning bidders
- TRACKER: Voter registration for the 2022 elections
- Which top local officials are ‘graduating’ in 2022?
Pandemic elections
- Pandemic polls: 6 new things to expect in the 2022 Philippine elections
- GUIDELINES: How election campaigns will be conducted in 2022
- How the pandemic is supercharging, and muting, 2022 electoral politics
- Imagining the 2022 PH elections: Proposals to change the way we vote
Parties and aspirants
- Shared candidates: Parties out, personalities in
- A party in disarray: Who wins in PDP-Laban’s 2022 game?
- Robredo plays the long game for 2022
- Duterte’s reliable ally in 2022 polls
- Prelude to 2022? Thousands of grassroots organizers arrested, hundreds killed
- What’s PROMDI, the Cebu-based party that’s endorsing Pacquiao for president?
- TIMELINE: At what point did Duterte’s allies turn into critics?
- Duterte Lite: Is fence-sitting a sin or strategy in 2022 elections?
- From poverty to presidency? The many transformations of Manny Pacquiao
- Which party-list groups is NTF-ELCAC trying to get disqualified?
- FAST FACTS: PDP-Laban nominees for the 2022 Philippine elections
- Pantaleon Alvarez quits on Duterte
- Robredo’s run: Why a most qualified presidential bet doesn’t have the numbers
- Will PDP-Laban survive Duterte?
- Isko Moreno: ‘Laki sa hirap’ mayor is people’s choice after the Dutertes in survey
- Waiting for Sara
- TIMELINE: PDP-Laban’s infightings, legal battles among factions
- Will Bisaya Duterte capture Cebu again in 2022?
- FAST FACTS: Opposition 1Sambayan’s nominees for president, vice president
- Floated Duterte VP run is ‘politics of the absurd’ – experts
- PDP-Laban rift: Pacquiao tells members to ‘ignore’ Cusi’s call for national assembly
- Rappler Talk: PDP-Laban’s factions and Duterte in 2022
Filing of certificates of candidacy
- [WATCH] Behind the scenes: The COC waiting game at Sofitel
- ‘Kailangang ipaglaban ang minamahal’ and other candidacy announcement quotes
- ‘Kalipikado ako, Filipino ako’: The story of the guard running for the Senate
In the Running
- [In the Running] Day 1: Early birds, a VP surprise, all politics is local
- [In the Running] Day 2: COC filing heats up as Go runs for VP, Duterte retires from politics
- [In the Running] Day 3: Waiting game for Robredo; will Sara Duterte change her mind?
- [In the Running] Day 4: All about one man: Duterte figures in PDP search, even in Isko messaging
- [In the Running] Day 5: Another Robredo-Marcos face off in 2022?
- [In the Running] Day 6: Disaster alert on COC filing, a show off for Marcos?
- [In the Running] Day 7: Robredo finally decides and it’s looking a lot like 1992 again
- [In the Running] Day 8: Is drama all that Duterte’s ruling party can offer?
Video highlights
- [WATCH] Gutoc: Huwag sana masamain ng publiko na ‘nagtraydor si Sam’
- WATCH: Bongbong Marcos, Ping Lacson file COCs at the same time
- [WATCH] ‘Not here and now’: Bongbong Marcos on Imelda’s graft conviction
- WATCH: Emergency alert about Marcos ‘unreservedly wrong,’ says Comelec
- WATCH: ‘Matagal nang hati ang oposisyon’ – Leody de Guzman
- LIVESTREAM: Leni Robredo announces plans for 2022 presidential race
- [WATCH] Yellow out, pink is in: Robredo runs for president as an independent
- WATCH: Why Manny Piñol is running with Lacson, Sotto
- [WATCH] Noli de Castro says he’s neither opposition nor administration
- WATCH: Robredo says Moreno’s stand on Marcoses among reasons that pushed her to run
- [WATCH] Bato dela Rosa as placeholder? ‘Do I look like a mockery to you?’
- [WATCH] Robredo on discussing 2022 run with daughters: ‘Mahirap, mabigat’
Voting overseas
- In high-stakes election, registering to vote overseas still isn’t easy
- IN CHARTS: How overseas Filipinos voted in past elections
Advertising, platforms
- 2022 aspirants run ads worth P3.7 billion on traditional media before filing candidacies
- Red flag for 2022: Political lies go unchecked on YouTube showbiz channels
- Potential bets start advertising on Facebook as 2022 campaign shifts to social media
- Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube still open for abuse in PH polls
PHVote Guides
- #PHVote Guides: How to transfer your voter registration
- #PHVote Guides: When does a politician become a candidate?
- #PHVote Guides: Who can run for reelection?
- #PHVote Guides: How to register to vote overseas during a pandemic
- #PHVote Guides: Why can politicians run for reelection despite term limits?
- #PHVote Guides: Paano magparehistro sa ibang bansa habang may pandemya?
- #PHVote Guides: How to reactivate your voter registration
- #PHVote Guides: How to register to vote as a dual citizen
- #PHVote Guides: How to transfer your overseas registration to PH
- #PHVote Guides: Why is Comelec no longer issuing voter IDs?
- #PHVote Guides: How to apply for online reactivation of voter data for the 2022 polls
- #PHVote Guides: When can candidates be substituted?
- #PHVote Guides: What are the grounds for canceling a certificate of candidacy?
- #PHVote Guides: Grounds for disqualifying a candidate
Podcasts and videos
- Newsbreak Chats: Usap-usapan, kampi-kampihan para sa 2022 halalan
- Southeast Asia Speaks: Antonio Carpio on West PH Sea and leading a political movement
- [WATCH] ’Yung Totoo?: 5 pekeng pahayag tungkol sa eleksiyon 2022
- [PANOORIN] #WeDecide: Anong isyu ang dapat tugunan ng gobyerno?
- [PANOORIN] #WeDecide: Ano ang hinaing ng mga Pilipino sa gobyerno?
- [PANOORIN] Malaya nga ba ang mga Pilipino?
- WATCH: Robredo steps into Marcos territory, counts on ‘Kakampinks’
- [WATCH] #TunayNaPagbabago: Kuwentong Ex-DDS
- WATCH: 1Sambayan opposition coalition names 2022 presidential bet
- [WATCH] A tough decision ahead: Robredo discerns whether to run in 2022
Rappler podcasts
- [PODCAST] Beyond the Stories: Halalan 2022 sa gitna ng pandemya
- [PODCAST] Beyond the Stories: Gulo sa PDP-Laban
- [PODCAST] Beyond the Stories: Ang milyon-milyong kontrata ng F2 Logistics mula sa Comelec
- [PODCAST] Beyond the Stories: Leni Robredo at ang oposisyon sa halalan 2022
- [PODCAST] Law of Duterte Land: Can Duterte run for VP?
- Law of Duterte Land Podcast: Human rights as an election agenda
- [PODCAST] Seat of Power: 2022 political moves start now
- [PODCAST] Seat of Power: What will Sara Duterte decide?
On The Campaign Trail with John Nery
- [WATCH] On The Campaign Trail with John Nery: Leila de Lima and other electoral issues
- [WATCH] On The Campaign Trail with John Nery: ‘Tito Veep’ and the politics of surveys
- [WATCH] On The Campaign Trail with John Nery: Human rights and the 2022 elections
- [WATCH] On The Campaign Trail with John Nery: Has the Leni campaign become a movement?
- [WATCH] On The Campaign Trail with John Nery: The advertising landscape of the 2022 elections
- [WATCH] On The Campaign Trail with John Nery: The power of the Marcos appeal
Rappler Recap
- Rappler Recap: Why Manny Pacquiao picked Lito Atienza as VP bet
- Rappler Recap: Duterte retires, Bong Go runs for VP
- Rappler Recap: Bongbong Marcos, anak ng diktador, tatakbo sa pagkapangulo
- Rappler Recap: Kung hindi ngayon, Mr. Marcos, kailan?
- Rappler Recap: Robredo embraces fight for Philippines in high-stakes 2022 polls
- Rappler Recap: Sara Duterte leaves Hugpong, joins Lakas. What’s next?
Rappler Talk
- Rappler Talk: Why Duterte for vice president is a dangerous idea
- Rappler Talk: PDP-Laban’s factions and Duterte in 2022
- Rappler Talk: Martin Romualdez on Lakas-CMD and 2022
- Rappler Talk: Panfilo Lacson on his second bid for the presidency in 2022
- Rappler Talk: Manny Pacquiao and his political, boxing future in 2022
- Rappler Talk: Producing the Lacson-Sotto campaign launch
- Rappler Talk: Antonio Carpio on 1Sambayan and the 2022 elections
- Rappler Talk: Kiko Pangilinan on his surprise bid for vice president in 2022
- Rappler Talk: Aika Robredo on the 2022 presidential bid of her mom, VP Leni Robredo
- Rappler Talk: Samira Gutoc and the rough start to her Senate bid
- Rappler Talk: Should we ban election substitution?
- Rappler Talk: Bong Labog and the push for a pro-worker Senate
- Rappler Talk: Ka Leody de Guzman and his pro-labor agenda
- Rappler Talk: Duterte vs. Marcos
- Rappler Talk: Movement Against Disinformation on their demands ahead of the 2022 elections
- Rappler Talk Newsmaker: Koko Pimentel and PDP-Laban’s crisis
- Rappler Talk Newsmaker: Why did Isko slam Leni? His party’s chairman explains
Analysis, commentaries
- [ANALYSIS] What can the Philippines learn from the US elections?
- [ANALYSIS] Attempts to retain power and the election system
- [ANALYSIS] Fulfilling the promise of a democracy
- [ANALYSIS] Allowing Duterte’s VP run can open door to another dictatorship
Rappler+ Exclusives
Newsstand
- [Newsstand] The Filipino as cross-voter
- [Newsstand] Substitution is deception
- [Newsstand] Isko Moreno’s path to victory
- [Newsstand] The debates in 2016 were the game changer
- [Newsstand] Duterte lost control of substitution circus he started
- [Newsstand] No, the Far Left will not support Robredo
Newspoint
- [Newspoint] Conscript of destiny
- [Newspoint] What’s the mood looking like for 2022?
- [Newspoint] A desperate sell
- [Newspoint] Ultimate desperado
- [Newspoint] Secret talks
- [Newspoint] Between us and him
- [Newspoint] Duterte is the issue
- [Newspoint] Take the money, then ‘vote your conscience’
- [Newspoint] Crazed and desperate
- [Newspoint] Wala sa sarili
