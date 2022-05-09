Senate hopeful Chiz Escudero votes with Heart Evangelista in Sorsogon

Senatorial candidate Sorsogon Governor Francis "Chiz" Escudero cast his vote at Buhatan Integrated School in Brgy Buhatan, Sorsogon City on Monday along with his wife Heart Evangelista. Sorsogon province has 542, 245 registered voters.

Sample ballots are a cause of conflict during elections, says Governor Chiz Escudero as he denies circulating sample ballots carrying the Uniteam tandem

SORSOGON CITY, Philippines – Sorsogon Governor Francis “Chiz” Escudero, who is seeking a Senate comeback, cast his vote at Buhatan Integrated School in Barangay Buhatan, Sorsogon City on Monday morning, May 9.

He was with his wife, actress Heart Evangelista.

Escudero, who had served in the Senate from 2007 to 2019, has been faring well in pre-election surveys on senatorial aspirants, consistently landing among the higher spots in the so-called Magic 12.

Speaking with Rappler after voting, Escudero denied reports here that he circulated flyers with the names of presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and running mate Sara Duterte.

“Sample ballots are a main cause of conflict during elections,” Escudero said in Filipino.

“Our position on that issue is clear, especially because all our local candidates endorsed the candidacy of Vice President Leni Robredo,” he added. – Rappler.com