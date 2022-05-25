Comelec OKs additional pay for teachers who handled defective VCMs

FINAL TEST. Officers and members of the electoral board test and seal vote counting machines at the Rafael Palma Elementary School in Manila on May 4, 2022, in preparation for the 2022 Philippine elections.

Around 1,300 vote-counting machines and 700 SD cards malfunctioned on May 9, causing a headache to thousands of teachers

MANILA, Philippines – The seven-member Commission on Elections en banc signed an order granting additional honoraria for teachers who served extended hours on election day, May 9, due to defective vote-counting machines and SD cards.

A copy of the signed order, sent to the media on Wednesday, May 25, noted that the en banc adopted the recommendation of its finance services department to provide an additional P2,000 per diem to electoral board members “who were forced to stay until afternoon of the next day due to defective SD cards and malfunctioning VCMs.”

Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said in a press briefing on Wednesday that the distribution of the additional payment may begin on Friday, May 27.

The number of teachers that will benefit was not clear, but Garcia said around P20 million would be allotted for the new round of honoraria.

“We determined through the Comelec Election Monitoring and Action Center how many precincts had a problem, and what the names are of the electoral boards,” Garcia said in Filipino.

“When we had a briefing last Friday, the report was 1,300 VCMs and almost 700 SD cards [malfunctioned],” he added. The Comelec previously put the number of defective machines at 915.

For the 2022 elections, teachers received around P8,000 to P10,000 for their election day services, depending on their role. – Rappler.com