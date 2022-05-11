Comelec approves lower proclamation thresholds in 14 local races

Panorama of the National and Local Elections Canvassing at PICC Forum Tent. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler

The proclamation threshold can be lowered to up to 90% if the remaining votes to be transmitted 'will no longer affect the result of the election'

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has granted the requests filed by local canvassing boards in five towns and cities to lower the proclamation thresholds for a total of 14 local races.

Commissioner George Garcia said local canvassing boards usually wait for 100% of election returns to be transmitted, but Comelec Resolution No. 10731 also allows the proclamation threshold to be lowered to at most 90% if the remaining votes to be transmitted “will no longer affect the result of the election.”

The November 2021 resolution states that: “Upon motion by a party-in-interest to lower the threshold, and with the concurrence of the majority of the board of canvassers, the latter may seek the approval of the Commission through the project management office director.”

“Hindi kasi fixed ‘yun, based sa determination ng board of canvassers (The threshold isn’t fixed, it’s based on the determination of the board of canvassers),” Garcia said.

The localities and the races are:

Mandaluyong (mayor, vice mayor, House representative, councilors in district 1, councilors in district 2)

Naic, Cavite (vice mayor)

Rodriguez, Montalban, Rizal (mayor)

Muntinlupa (House representative, mayor, vice mayor)

Taguig (first district House representative, mayor, vice mayor, councilor)

Canvassing boards in the following places also requested to lower their proclamation threshold, but have yet to submit the necessary documents:

Gandara, Samar (mayor, vice mayor, councilor)

Buldon, Maguindanao (unspecified post)

– Rappler.com