Final software to be used in the 2022 polls already complete

ELECTION SOFTWARE. The Commission on Elections demonstrates the final trusted build of the software to be used in the 2022 polls

The final software will be tested during the mock elections in Metro Manila and six other provinces on December 29

After over eight hours, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has come up with the final version of the software that will be used to automate the 2022 national and local elections.

The poll body on Friday, December 3, live-streamed the demonstration of the so-called final trusted build (FTB), a process which basically converts the source codes – which were written in a human-readable programming language – into an executable file that computers can interpret.

Think it of this way: there are multiple components of the automated election system (AES), namely the vote-counting machines, the consolidation and canvassing system, and the election management system.

During the FTB, they were “compiled into a set of instructions” that would essentially manage the automated polls, according to Comelec spokesman James Jimenez.

Comelec Commissioner Marlon Casquejo, as well as representatives from the Department of Science and Technology and the Department of Information and Communications Technology, flew to Alabama to personally witness the process.

“This is an important event because our system lies on this trusted build,” Casquejo emphasized.

Overseeing the conversion of codes was the Alabama-based Pro V&V, which was tapped by the Comelec for the second consecutive national election to certify that the AES software is operating accurately.

“As part of its certification process, Smartmatic sent the source codes to Pro V&V for review. Based on the review, there were no critical or major issues that were found,” said DOST’s Franz De Leon.

The hours-long FTB eventually generated hash codes, which Comelec would publish on its website. Everyone can check on election day whether they are the same codes flashed on vote-counting machines.

The thumb drives containing the important files from Friday’s FTB will be deposited to Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, as required by law, and the Comelec’s project management office.

The final software will be tested during the mock elections that will be held in Metro Manila and six other provinces on December 29. – Rappler.com