Comelec consolidates 2 DQ cases vs Marcos

DISQUALIFY MARCOS. Members of party-list group Akbayan hold a demonstration outside the Comelec office in Manila on November 4, 2021.

Petitioners and the Marcos camp have until January 9 to submit their final position papers before the case is submitted for resolution by the Comelec's 1st Division

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has consolidated two disqualification petitions against 2022 presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Akbayan Youth chairperson RJ Naguit, a co-petitioner in the case filed by Akbayan and other civic leaders against Marcos, said their petition was consolidated with the petition filed by Bonifacio Ilagan and other Martial Law survivors, following the preliminary conference on their cases on Friday, January 7.

Comelec Commissioner Rowena Guanzon also made the same confirmation to News5 on Friday.

The petitioners, as well as the camp of the late dictator’s son, are given until Sunday, January 9, to submit their memoranda, or final position papers, on the case before it is deemed for resolution at the division level.

The two petitions are similar in the sense that they both cited Marcos’ tax conviction in the 1990s as basis to disqualify him from the 2022 race under Philippine laws.

Aside from the two cases that have been consolidated, the Comelec’s 1st Division is also handling the disqualification petition filed by a faction of the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, the party that is carrying Marcos’ 2022 presidential bid.

That third petition is already deemed for resolution after petitioners did not show up during Friday’s preliminary conference.

The Comelec’s 1st Division is composed of commissioners Rowena Guanzon, Marlon Casquejo, and Aimee Ferolino.

Guanzon is the remaining appointee of the late former president Benigno Aquino III in the commission en banc; Casquejo and Ferolino, meanwhile, are appointees of President Rodrigo Duterte who have climbed their way to the Comelec ladder as career officials.

The Comelec’s 2nd Division, meanwhile, is handling two pending anti-Marcos petitions, whose lawyers are former Supreme Court spokesperson Ted Te and former Comelec chairperson Christian Monsod, respectively. – Rappler.com