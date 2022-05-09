Comelec convenes as Board of Canvassers for senatorial, party-list races

As canvassers, Comelec is expected to accept certificates of canvass of votes for senator and party-list groups

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has officially convened as the National Board of Canvassers (NBOC) on Monday, May 9, at around 3 pm to start canvassing senatorial and party-list votes.

As the NBOC, Comelec is expected to accept the certificates of canvass of votes for senator and party-list groups. Meanwhile, it’s Congress that will canvass votes for president and vice president. (READ: Why Congress needs to canvass votes for president, VP)

Some 65.7 million Filipinos are expected to cast their votes in a highly divisive elections. Polling precincts are open from 6 am to 7 pm.

The session is suspended and will resume on Tuesday, May 10, at 1 pm.

This is the first time that the Philippines is holding national elections in the middle of a pandemic, although the Comelec had conducted the Palawan plebiscite in 2021. President Rodrigo Duterte declared Monday as a special non-working holiday to enable Filipinos to exercise their right to vote.

– Rappler.com