Comelec’s debate contractor says debt fiasco with Sofitel a misunderstanding

The startup embroiled in an issue over a P14-million debt to PiliPinas Debates venue partner Sofitel breaks its silence, but still does not give its side of the story on the alleged bounced checks

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Elections’ (Comelec) official debate production partner Impact Hub Manila admitted in a statement Saturday, April 23, it has “encountered some misunderstandings” with venue partner Sofitel, although it did not mention allegations of bounced checks issued by the startup’s chief executive officer.

This development, in which it was reported that Impact Hub Manila failed to settle its P14-million debt to Sofitel, has forced Comelec to reschedule the last two debates set on April 23 and 24 to April 30 and May 1.

Before the postponement, the five-star hotel in Pasay had threatened to back out from its duties as venue partner due to the startup’s multimillion-peso debt.

Impact Hub Manila broke its silence on Saturday, April 23, in an official statement that did not directly address the reported bounced checks issued by its CEO Ces Rondario.

“Unfortunately, the initiative between the two private companies encountered some misunderstandings,” it said. “While there have been incomplete reports as to the cause of the miscommunication, Impact Hub Manila will refrain from publicly divulging these matters and will endeavor to discuss them with Sofitel and other stakeholders privately.”

READ: Comelec debate contractor Impact Hub Manila says issues with Sofitel, which the former owes P14-M in debt, were “misunderstandings.” Comelec postponed the last two debates after Impact Hub failed to settle its dues with the venue partner. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/4SdtjmHHCz — Dwight De Leon (@newsdwight) April 23, 2022

Impact Hub Manila also reiterated the Comelec’s line that the poll body was not a party to the startup’s contract with Sofitel.

For the final debates, the Comelec, in a last-minute decision, tapped the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP), which agreed to shoulder the cost of the highly-anticipated event series.

Play Video

Impact Hub Manila said it “does not wish to sidetrack the public from what truly matters” – the debates.

The 2022 elections is a first for Impact Hub Manila, which is behind the Vote Pilipinas campaign.

During a memorandum of agreement signing in February, Rondario said Vote Pilipinas started when she realized only after the 2019 midterm polls that 70% of her team in an earlier company were not registered voters.

The Comelec has launched an investigation into its partnership with Impact Hub Manila, with Commissioner Rey Bulay demanding an explanation from several high-ranking officials until Monday, April 25.

Based on Bulay’s leaked internal memo on Friday, April 22, Sofitel had informed Comelec education and information department (EID) chief and spokesman James Jimenez about the payment predicament as early as March 31.

Jimenez, in his reply letter on April 1, expressed confidence that Impact Hub Manila would be able to settle its dues.

He even mentioned a P15.3 million purchase request for Impact Hub Manila that he certified, and was later signed by Chairman Saidamen Pangarungan.

Bulay, however, was appalled that “no one was able to cite the basis of the release of such funds,” when the agreement was between Impact Hub Manila and Sofitel.

“It is clear that the Comelec has no contractual relationship with Sofitel,” he wrote. “If Comelec releases P15 million of public funds, the Comelec will be wrongly covering up Impact Hub’s liability, as Comelec will be paying in behalf of Impact Hub.”

Bulay suggested severing ties with Impact Hub Manila and terminating the contract, “which appears to be manifestly and grossly disadvantageous to the government.” – Rappler.com