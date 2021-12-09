Comelec delays party-list raffle to give rejected groups more time to go to SC

POLL BODY. Facade of the Palacio del Gobernador, where the Commission on Elections is based, in Manila.

The raffle, originally set on December 10, is now on December 14, as more party-list groups with pending incidents need more time to seek temporary relief from the Supreme Court

MANILA, Philippines – The scheduled December 10 raffle which would determine the placement of party-list groups on the 2022 ballots is moved to December 14, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) announced on Thursday, December 9.

“[This is] in order for the party-list groups, organizations, and coalitions with pending incidents to have the opportunity to secure a status quo ante order from the Supreme Court,” a Comelec advisory read.

ADVISORY: Reschedule of the Conduct of Party List Raffle to Determine the Order of Listing on the Official Ballot pic.twitter.com/nW74XJZl8Z — COMELEC (@COMELEC) December 9, 2021

A status quo ante order would prevent the Comelec from excluding in the raffle those party-list groups with either pending incidents or whose motions for reconsideration were rejected by the en banc.

The final list of party-list groups qualified to join the virtual raffle was released only on December 4, or six days before the original December 10 raffle.

A total of 166 groups were already allowed to join the virtual raffle, based on Comelec resolutions 10735 and 10735-S. Some 152 of them were tagged as registered, while 14 had pending incidents.

There were 107 groups whose motions for reconsideration were rejected by the Comelec en banc.

Among them was Nurses United, which is protesting the poll body’s decision, but the group said on Thursday that it has yet to receive a copy of the specific en banc resolution on its motion for reconsideration.

LOOK: Members of party-list group Nurses United stage a protest at the Comelec headquarters in Intramuros, Manila, on Monday, December 6, after the poll body denied their petition to participate in the 2022 elections. https://t.co/cUJRzLMNX6 pic.twitter.com/S2aRmdAwQP — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) December 6, 2021

The December 14 activity is the first where representatives of party-list groups will be allowed to witness the raffle only virtually in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. – Rappler.com