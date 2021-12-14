Comelec delays release of final list of 2022 candidates

No final list of candidates will be out on Wednesday, December 15, as the Comelec has yet to resolve a number of cases on nuisance candidates

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) will not be able to release the final list of candidates for the 2022 elections on Wednesday, December 15, the internal target date it set.

Comelec Spokesman James Jimenez said on Tuesday, December 14, that the delay was due to “a number of unresolved nuisance cases.”

“We expect that the process of finalizing the list of candidates will take at least two more weeks,” he told reporters on Viber.

In November, the Comelec moved to declare the following as nuisance candidates:

82 out of 97 presidential aspirants

15 out of 29 vice presidential aspirants

108 out of 174 senatorial aspirants

Under the Omnibus Election Code, the Comelec has the power to junk the candidacy of an individual with or without a formal request from another party under three circumstances:

They intend to put the election process in mockery or disrepute.

They seek to cause confusion among voters by the similarity of their names.

They have no genuine intention to run for office.

Comelec Commissioner Marlon Casquejo said in October that the poll body was looking at a December 15 target to remove all nuisance candidates from the list of candidates, while Comelec Commissioner Rowena Guanzon said in November that the final date of ballot preparation was December 15.

The poll body will start printing the official ballots on January 12, 2022. – Rappler.com