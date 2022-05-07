Comelec destroys defective ballots for 2022 polls

DISPOSAL. The Commission on Elections destroys over 900,000 defective ballots at the National Printing Office in Quezon City on May 7, 2022.

The Comelec considers a ballot defective if it has smudges, discoloration, improper cuts, or has no back print

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) destroyed over 933,311 defective ballots on Saturday, May 7, accounting for only 1% of the 67.4 million ballots printed for the 2022 elections.

The ballots that the Comelec got rid of included 586,988 defective official ballots and 346,323 roadshow ballots. Roadshow ballots are sample ballots that were used when the Comelec mounted a series of vote-counting machine demonstration shows across the country during the campaign season.

A machine at the National Printing Office in Quezon City cut the defective ballots into three. The parts were placed in separate bins that will be sent to paper mills for melting and recycling.

So why did the Comelec not just burn the ballots?

“First, we have to be fully compliant with all environmental laws,” said new acting Comelec spokesperson John Rex Lautiangco, in his first Q&A with the press since replacing his predecessor James Jimenez.

“Secondly, the Comelec aims for sustainability. We have to recycle, sayang naman po itong materials na ‘to. (We don’t want to waste these materials).”

As of Thursday, May 5, 100% of ballots that will be used for May 9 have already been delivered to local consignees, which are municipal and city treasurers. – Rappler.com